FIFA World Cup™ breaks broadcast records across the board

More than 54 million viewers tuned in across Canada, Mexico and the United States for the opening FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches featuring the three Host Nations, highlighting the tournament's unparalleled ability to bring people together and captivate audiences across North America

With a combined 27.5 million viewers, the United States' opening match against Paraguay became the most-watched football match ever broadcast in the country

Multiple national and international broadcast records were broken across English and Spanish-language television, underlining the unprecedented reach and momentum of the first FIFA World Cup™ to be hosted by three nations

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ has made an extraordinary start on and off the pitch, with opening matches involving the tournament's three Host Nations delivering record-breaking audiences across North America.

While more than one million fans have already experienced the FIFA World Cup 2026™ live inside stadiums, television audiences across the Host Nations have also reached unprecedented heights – and more than 54 million viewers tuned in to watch opening matches featuring Canada, Mexico and the United States, highlighting the tournament's extraordinary ability to unite and captivate audiences across North America.

Speaking of the record-breaking figures, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: "What we are witnessing here is truly historic. The United States' opening match against Paraguay was the most-watched FIFA World Cup match ever broadcast in the United States, while more than 54 million people across Canada, Mexico and the United States watched their respective nations opening matches, shattering records and showing how football is truly uniting the world.”

The FIFA President continued: “These figures tell you everything about what this tournament means to these countries, this continent and the entire world. However, this is not just about numbers - this is about millions of people from every corner of the world, coming together through football. The atmosphere, energy and passion I feel in these host countries is something incredibly special. The fans inside full stadiums, those watching at home, and some celebrating in the streets are all part of something unique.”

The United States delivered its most significant television audiences in FIFA World Cup™ history. The host nation's opening victory over Paraguay attracted an average audience of 27.5 million viewers across FOX and Telemundo, making it the most-watched FIFA World Cup™ match ever broadcast in the United States.

FOX recorded the most-watched FIFA Men’s World Cup™ match in the history of English-language broadcasting in the United States, and the most streamed English language USMNT match in tournament history.

Meanwhile Telemundo delivered the most-watched UNMNT FIFA World Cup™ match ever on Spanish-language television, and the most-watched FIFA World Cup™ group-stage match not featuring Mexico in Spanish-language television history.

Mexico's opening victory over South Africa also set new benchmarks. An average audience of 23.4 million viewers made the match the country's most-watched FIFA World Cup™ game of the 21st century. The encounter achieved a remarkable 72.1% television market share, meaning nearly three out of every four television viewers in Mexico were watching El Tri's tournament debut. The match also resonated strongly across the border, attracting an average audience of approximately 20 million viewers in the United States, where Telemundo delivered the most-watched Spanish-language FIFA World Cup™ opening match in US television history.

Canada's opening FIFA World Cup 2026™ match against Bosnia and Herzegovina also demonstrated the growing nationwide enthusiasm surrounding the tournament. The match attracted an average audience of 3.1 million viewers across English and French-language broadcasters, becoming the third most-watched FIFA World Cup™ match featuring Canada's men's national team in the 21st century as the country began its campaign on home soil.