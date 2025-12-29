FIFA World Cup 2026™ ticket demand breaks all records

Over 150 million tickets requested during Random Selection Draw ticketing phase to date

Figure represents highest demand in FIFA World Cup™ history

Phase to close on Tuesday, 13 January 2026 at 11:00 ET

At the halfway point of the ongoing Random Selection Draw ticketing phase, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ is already breaking records as over 150 million ticket requests have been submitted to date by fans from over 200 countries. The outcome of the current phase that opened on Thursday, 11 December 2025 means the FIFA World Cup 2026 is oversubscribed over 30 times based on verified individual credit card numbers submitted with each ticket application. The demand also represents 3.4 times more than the overall number of spectators who have attended the 964 matches that make up all 22 editions of the competition combined since 1930.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the greatest and most inclusive show on the planet, with more than 150 million tickets already requested in only the first 15 days, making this edition 30 times oversubscribed - a true showcase of incredible demand from fans from over 200 countries,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “This overwhelming response from passionate fans is a true representation of how our game is loved globally - we are going to make history in North America when we bring the world together like never before in a celebration of unity and the best of football.” World football’s showcase event will take place from Thursday, 11 June 2026 until Sunday, 19 July 2026 across 16 Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States and features 48 teams competing in 104 total matches. The Random Selection Draw ticketing phase remains open until Tuesday, 13 January 2026 at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET), and the timing of a ticket request within this window does not affect the chances of success. Fans can enter the draw and find full details at FIFA.com/tickets. Following the closing of the current phase, a draw will take place thus giving all fans equal chances of success. Those who are unsuccessful will have the opportunity to secure their seats during the subsequent sales phases as additional tickets are made available.