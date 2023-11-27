FIFA World Cup 2026™ squads confirmed: 1,248 dreams, 48 teams and a truly global cast of players

A record 1,248 players representing 48 nations have been confirmed following the submission of final squad lists to FIFA

From global icons to debutants, the squads reflect unprecedented diversity and worldwide representation

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Guillermo Ochoa set for historic sixth FIFA World Cup™ campaigns

The final squad lists for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ have been published by FIFA, representing one of the tournament’s most exciting milestones with just nine days to go until kick-off. With 48 teams and 1,248 players made available to take to the pitch across 104 matches in Canada, Mexico and the United States, this edition represents a watershed moment for the global game, opening the door to more nations, players and their fans than ever before.

The confirmed squad lists underline the scale and enduring appeal of the tournament with 357 players returning after at least one previous FIFA World Cup™ squad inclusion. Some 891 players are set to experience the competition for the first time, highlighting both continuity and renewal across the global game.

The generational breadth is equally striking, with over 25 years separating the oldest player (Scotland’s Craig Gordon at 43 years and 162 days old) from the youngest (Mexico’s Gilberto Mora at 17 years and 240 days old). A total of 22 players under 20 years old and seven players aged 40 or above at the start of the tournament could feature, whilst 22 FIFA World Cup winners are returning to the global stage.

Combined with the return of established stars to football’s premier competition, this tournament also brings a new wave of players and nations into the spotlight. Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan are set to experience the FIFA World Cup for the first time, highlighting how the expanded format is making the competition more representative of the global game.

One of the standout stories is Uzbekistan’s historic first appearance on the world stage, with rising stars such as Manchester City’s Abdukodir Khusanov making dreams come true back home. Other highlights of the next generation of players include France’s Warren Zaïre-Emery, New Zealand’s Finn Surman and Morocco’s Bilal El Khannouss, among many others. Meanwhile, Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico’s goalkeeping icon Guillermo Ochoa are set for record-breaking sixth FIFA World Cup campaigns.

The confirmed lists reflect the global nature of modern football, with 449 different clubs from 71 countries represented (14 from the AFC region, six from CAF, seven from Concacaf, eight from CONMEBOL, one from the OFC, and 35 from UEFA). The squad lists also highlight contrasting national profiles, ranging from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, whose teams are built almost entirely from domestically based players (25 out of 26 in both cases) to others, such as Cabo Verde, Congo DR, Côte d'Ivoire, Curaçao, Senegal and Uruguay, that draw their entire squads from overseas leagues.

When it comes to those masterminding the squad lists, Ghana’s Portuguese tactician Carlos Queiroz is coaching at his fifth consecutive FIFA World Cup, having previously led Portugal in 2010 and IR Iran in 2014, 2018 and 2022. He is only the second coach to appear at five straight tournaments, after Bora Milutinović (1986–2002).

The confirmed squad lists embody what makes the tournament truly unique — a celebration of excellence, diversity and global unity through football.