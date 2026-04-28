The IFAB unanimously approves red card for players covering their mouths to conceal discriminatory behaviour

Red card also introduced for players leaving the field of play or officials inciting them to do so in protest at a referee’s decision

Measures to be implemented at the FIFA World Cup 2026™

At a Special Meeting held in Vancouver, Canada, The IFAB unanimously approved two FIFA-proposed Law amendments to address discriminatory and inappropriate behaviour.

As was agreed at The IFAB’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in February, these decisions follow thorough FIFA-led consultations with all key stakeholders.

Special Meeting of The IFAB in Vancouver, Canada 02:06

Players covering their mouths in situations of confrontation with opponents At the discretion of the competition organiser, any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a red card.

Players leaving the field of play in protest at a referee’s decision At the discretion of the competition organiser, the referee may sanction with a red card any player who leaves the field of play in protest at a referee's decision. This new rule will also apply to any team official who incites players to leave the field of play.

A team that causes a match to be abandoned will, in principle, forfeit the match.

These amendments will be communicated to the 48 participating teams at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in the coming weeks.