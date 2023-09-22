The FIFA Puskás Award: vote now for your favourite

The Contenders

Alvaro Barreal | FC Cincinnati v Pittsburgh Riverhounds | 07/06/2023 The Argentine winger executed a stunning left-foot volley from well outside the penalty area in Cincinnati’s US Open Cup quarter-final clash. Linda Caicedo | Germany v Colombia | 30/07/2023 Colombia’s teenage sensation took the Goal of the Tournament crown from the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ for her sensational strike, curling it beyond Merle Frohms’ despairing dive into the very top corner. Julio Enciso | Brighton v Manchester City | 24/05/2023 The Paraguay teenager left Ederson grasping at thin air with his thunderbolt right-foot strike from 25 yards out in the 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium. Sam Kerr | Australia v England | 16/08/2023 With Australia trailing and needing inspiration, Kerr delivered. The Chelsea forward collected the ball in her own half and advanced at a retreating England defence, before launching a right-foot rocket beyond Mary Earps. Brian Lozano | Atlas Guadalajara v CF America | 26/02/2023 There are long-range screamers, and then there is this strike. Club America were powerless to prevent the Uruguayan midfielder when he took aim from 35 yards out with a vicious strike which swerved and dipped beyond the goalkeeper’s fingertips. Guilherme Madruga | Botafogo FC-SP v Novorizontino | 27/06/2023 With his back to goal and defenders close by as the ball bounced in front of him, Madruga executed a superb overhead kick from outside the area which dipped just under the crossbar. Ivan Morante | UD Ibiza v Burgos | 25/03/2023 Young UD Ibiza midfielder Morante controlled the ball on his chest outside the area, lifted it away from an opponent with a deft touch of his left foot, controlled it on his chest again and then unleashed an unstoppable left-foot volley. Nuno Santos | Sporting v Boavista | 12/03/2023 Sporting’s Portuguese winger produced an audacious left-foot rabona that left defence and goalkeeper flat-footed as it caressed the inside of the post on the way into the net. Kang Seong-jin | Korea Republic U-20 v Jordan U-20 | 05/03/2023 Kang started out close to the right touchline and accelerated away from three challenges, confused another defender with a series of step-overs and then precisely fired home into the top corner. Askhat Tagybergen | Kazakhstan v Denmark | 26/03/2023 Receiving possession on the left of the field and well outside the area, the captain connected perfectly with his right foot to send the ball arrowing home and leave one team-mate with his hands on his head in presumed astonishment. Beatriz Zaneratto | Brazil v Panama | 24/07/2023 A team goal of the very highest quality. Debinha was played in down the left before a deft one-two with Adriana saw her lift the ball into the area. Ary Borges then took control and seemed destined to score, only to elect to roll the ball back to Zaneratto to slot home.