Global superstars Shakira and Burna Boy to bring Dai Dai to the world stage with premiere at FIFA World Cup 2026™ opening ceremony in Mexico City

Shakira and Burna Boy to perform Dai Dai for first time at opening ceremony in Mexico City

Additional talent includes Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla

First note will be sounded at tournament that will engage billions of people through world’s most loved sport

As the build-up to the first whistle at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ enters its final stretch, FIFA has added yet more star power to the line-up for the opening ceremony to be held in Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June, with Shakira and Burna Boy set to perform Dai Dai, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Song in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The highly anticipated performance will set the stage for an unforgettable tournament opener, bringing together fans from around the world in celebration of football, music and culture.

The opening ceremony at Mexico City Stadium will get underway 90 minutes before kick-off. As previously announced, the show will feature some of the most exciting voices in global music, including Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Burna Boy, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná, Shakira and Tyla, all whom will bring the sound of the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album to life.

Fans at the stadium will have an active role to play in the show and should plan to arrive early, as the opening ceremony will start at 11:30 local time. Gates will open four hours prior to kick-off and a full suite of experiences will be on offer, including exclusive activations, rewards and pre-match entertainment.

By hosting the tournament curtain-raiser, Mexico will kick-off a trilogy of opening ceremonies that will follow across Canada and the United States, with additional talent to be announced in the coming days.

Dai Dai is the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Song in support of FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise USD 100 million by the end of the tournament to provide children around the world with access to quality education and football opportunities. Shakira will also co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show on Sunday, 19 July.

Subject to availability, match tickets and hospitality packages for the tournament can be found at FIFA.com/tickets. FIFA reminds fans that FIFA.com/tickets is the official and preferred source for FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets, and fans should check the site regularly for additional tickets that are made available on an ongoing basis. Additionally, the official Resale/Exchange Marketplace is also available at FIFA.com/tickets for eligible ticket holders.