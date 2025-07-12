Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini to lead unforgettable build-up to FIFA Club World Cup™ final match

Fans encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the countdown to the final and the pre-match performance, presented by Visa

FIFA’s Official Anthem Desire will set the stage for the historic final match

Legendary announcer Michael Buffer to bring his iconic catchphrase “Let’s get ready to rumble!” to the global stage

On Sunday, 13 July, the FIFA Club World Cup™ will reach its thrilling conclusion, with the eyes of the world turning to MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey to witness the tournament’s final showdown and the crowning of the first truly global club champions. But before Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain kick off their historic quest for glory, spectators will enjoy an unforgettable pre-match performance, presented by Visa. The ceremony features world-class music and visuals, as well as a tribute to the host nation.

Fans attending the final are strongly encouraged to arrive early to enjoy every moment of the countdown to kick-off and the show, starting at 13:30. Stadium gates will open at 12:00 ET. Viewers around the world can watch the coverage of the game on DAZN.com, which begins at 13:30 ET/19:30 CET.

Produced in creative partnership with the acclaimed Balich Wonder Studio, the show will bring together a cast of over 80 professionals and will unfold in three powerful acts: the countdown to the final, a performance of the new Official FIFA Anthem and a tribute to the United States for hosting the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™.

Robbie Williams, FIFA Music Ambassador and one of the world’s most celebrated performers, joins forces with global pop icon Laura Pausini. Together, they will present Desire, FIFA’s new Official Anthem, which debuted at this tournament and will be played at all FIFA events going forward – including the FIFA World Cup 26™.

In a powerful tribute to the tournament hosts, the national anthem of the United States will be performed, accompanied by a colour guard. A dramatic flyover and dazzling pyrotechnics will electrify the stadium as the crowd erupts with energy to welcome the teams onto the pitch.

Adding more excitement to the moment, legendary American ring announcer Michael Buffer will once again deliver his iconic line – “Let’s get ready to rumble!” – to introduce the finalists to the world. The pre-match ceremony will begin as players from both clubs enter the pitch, each experiencing the glory and emotion of reaching this historic final.

The squads will then come together and face each other, as per the protocol that has marked this FIFA Club World Cup. The 11 starting players in each team will be flanked by 11 flagbearers carrying the crest of the respective club. As the biggest performance of the day – featuring the tournament’s most successful club sides – gets set to begin, the atmosphere at MetLife Stadium will build to a thrilling crescendo, setting the tone for the kick-off.

FIFA’s first-ever half-time show

In addition to the pre-match performance, those attending or watching the FIFA Club World Cup final match live will witness the first-ever half-time show during a FIFA tournament, produced by Global Citizen. It will feature an all-star line-up that includes J Balvin, Doja Cat and Tems, delivering an explosive celebration of music and culture on football’s biggest stage. There will also be a special appearance by Emmanuel Kelly, the acclaimed Australian singer and the first differently abled pop artist to perform in a half-time show.