Robbie Williams confirmed as the FIFA Music Ambassador

For the first time ever, the new anthem will be played before each FIFA tournament game, as the two teams walk onto the pitch to line up, at all FIFA matches worldwide. Fusing emotional charge with stadium-ready power, the track captures the intensity, pride and unity that defines football at its highest level. As FIFA’s Music Ambassador, Robbie Williams has invited the famed Italian artist, Laura Pausini, to feature on the new song. "Our FIFA Music Ambassador, Robbie Williams, has created what is a fantastic, incredible, emotional and brilliant Official FIFA anthem, and to feature Laura Pausini is wonderful," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "Involving two incredible musicians, this great song 'Desire' is the world’s football song and having it as part of the opening ceremony of the opening match will set exactly the right tone at the beginning of the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup. This is going to be truly epic."

One of the most decorated and successful music artists in the world, his appointment signals a new era in FIFA’s cultural evolution - harnessing the global influence of music to deepen fan connection and elevate the raw emotion of the game. One of the most decorated music artists in the world, known across the globe for his spectacular showmanship and incredible catalogue of anthemic tracks, Robbie Williams brings a unique creative lens to football’s biggest moments. Discussing his new role, Robbie Williams said: “Music and football bring people together like nothing else - each with their own universal language of connection, spirit and community. When those worlds come together, there’s nothing like it - and I’m beyond honoured to be FIFA’s Music Ambassador. Football and music have both been part of my life for as long as I can remember, so this means a lot to me on a personal level. “I’ve grown up watching the walk-outs, the anthems, the drama - so writing and recording the official FIFA anthem is a real privilege. I wanted to create something that captures all of it - the passion, the nerves, the pride and the majesty of that feeling just before kick-off. Football and music have always meant the world to me and bringing them together on this kind of stage gives me goosebumps. “I know I’ll get to perform this song at some of my favourite tournaments in the coming years, which fills me with excitement. It’s a real honour that Laura Pausini accepted my invitation to feature on the song – she’s an incredible artist with the perfect voice.” Laura Pausini, who has sold millions of albums worldwide and has previously recorded songs in multiple languages, said: “It’s an honour for me to be invited to join Robbie Williams and be featured on the song ’Desire’, written by Robbie. The song is amazing, really touching. It’s a dream to be with him for the FIFA Club World Cup. Since I was a little girl growing up in Italy, I remember the thrill and passion for football in my home country. To be able to perform live with Robbie Williams in front of passionate football fans and to be heard by music fans around the world will be truly amazing.” The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 American cities. The tournament will culminate with what promises to be a spectacular final at MetLife Stadium New York New Jersey, on Sunday, 13 July where Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini will perform the track live. All 63 matches in the FIFA Club World Cup will be live-streamed for free on DAZN.com, bringing the excitement of the first edition of the competition to every football fan around the world. Tickets and ticket-inclusive hospitality packages are on sale via FIFA.com/tickets.