Post Malone to headline FIFA World Cup 2026™ closing ceremony

Global superstar Post Malone to headline the closing ceremony ahead of kick-off at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, 19 July

Closing ceremony to start at 13:30 local time and celebrate the unforgettable 39-day journey that united the world across Canada, Mexico and the United States

Produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, the show will unite music, culture and football on the world's biggest stage

As the world prepares for football’s most anticipated match, an international music icon will take centre stage. Global superstar Post Malone will headline the FIFA World Cup 2026™ closing ceremony, delivering a landmark performance that will usher in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, 19 July.

Produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, the closing ceremony will start at 13:30 local time, 90 minutes before kick-off, and fuse world-class entertainment and football in a moment that unites the world. At its centre, Post Malone will deliver a headline performance befitting the scale of the occasion. Known for redefining genres and commanding the world’s biggest stages, he will step into a defining cultural moment before football’s next champions are crowned.

“At a time when sport, culture and global attention converge, Post Malone will deliver a performance designed to celebrate the tournament’s journey and ignite the atmosphere before the world's attention turns to the two finalists,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“We are thrilled to have so many stars taking to the pitch, from both the football and entertainment worlds. The closing ceremony will set the tone for a historic FIFA World Cup final, uniting the passion of 48 teams, 16 host cities and millions of fans on one unforgettable stage.”

A nine-time diamond-certified global superstar, Post Malone regularly redefines history, by blurring boundaries and sparking conversation with every move. Most recently, he released his debut country album, F-1 Trillion, which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. His catalogue features diamond-certified hits including rockstar, I Fall Apart, Psycho, White Iverson, Better Now, Congratulations, Circles and Sunflower, which became the highest-certified single in RIAA history.