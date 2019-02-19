Portuguese club FC Porto sanctioned under third-party influence rules

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Portuguese club FC Porto with a fine of CHF 50,000 for breaches relating to third-party influence and failure to provide correct data in the Transfer Matching System (TMS).

The Disciplinary Committee found the club to have breached art. 18bis par. 1 of the 2012 edition of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) by having entered into contracts that enabled the third party to have an influence on the club’s independence and policies in transfer-related matters. Furthermore, FC Porto was found to be in breach of art. 4 par. 2 of Annexe 3 of the RSTP (2012 edition) for failing to provide correct data in TMS in relation to the transfer of a player.

The sanctions, which include a fine as well as a warning, were imposed in accordance with art. 13 and art. 15 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

Disciplinary proceedings had been opened following investigations conducted by FIFA TMS, the FIFA subsidiary charged with ensuring that international transfers of professional female and male players are conducted correctly through the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS), the use of which has been mandatory since 2010.