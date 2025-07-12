FIFA and player unions from around the world meet in New York to discuss key issues

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other FIFA officials today met with representatives of several player unions from around the world in New York, on the eve of the FIFA Club World Cup™ final. The meeting addressed key issues concerning player health (both men and women), a top priority given that it forms part of the occupational risk prevention framework established by the International Labour Organization (ILO). FIFA and the player unions reviewed upcoming joint projects involving the world’s football governing body and players' representative organisations, with a specific focus on player rest and recovery, as well as competitions within the context of the International Match Calendar (IMC). There is a consensus that there must be at least 72 hours of rest between matches, and that players should have a rest period / holiday of at least 21 days at the end of each season. This period should be managed individually by each club and the respective players also depending on their match calendars and taking into account applicable collective agreements. Furthermore, a rest day per week should also be planned, whilst being managed pragmatically. In addition, it was discussed that player travel - especially long-haul intercontinental trips - and the climatic conditions under which matches are played, should be considered when defining policies for the upcoming IMC. Regarding competitions, FIFA and the player unions agreed on the importance of striking the right balance between national team football and club football, on the one hand, and between domestic, continental, and global club competitions, on the other hand. It is important to create opportunities for players from all over the World to compete in top competitions as this boosts global football development. Additionally, offering more playing opportunities to players who are not at the highest international level was also identified as a priority. The meeting aimed to address key priorities, such as: