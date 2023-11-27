Louis Vuitton to present bespoke trophy trunk at FIFA World Cup 2026™ final following Official Supplier and Branded Licensee appointment

Official Trophy Trunk to feature in FIFA World Cup 2026™ final ceremony with iconic on-pitch presentation

Exclusive limited-edition Louis Vuitton trunk collection unveiled as part of branded licensing agreement

Long-standing collaboration continues following trophy trunks for FIFA World Cup™ tournaments since 2010

Louis Vuitton has been named Official Supplier and Branded Licensee of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, presenting the official bespoke trophy trunk designed to transport and showcase the most iconic trophy in sports.

The trophy trunk will be part of the music, entertainment and ceremonies programme and will be brought onto the pitch during the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, guided by a Louis Vuitton ambassador and a FIFA Legend, continuing a protocol that has become iconic since 2010. For this occasion, the fashion house has also unveiled an exclusive limited-edition collection of Louis Vuitton trunks.

Created by Louis Vuitton’s artisans in the historic workshops of Asnières-sur-Seine near Paris, the trophy trunk is covered in the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram canvas. Two front panels feature a hand-painted golden “V” representing “victory” and “Vuitton”, reflecting the colours of the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy. The exterior is finished with leather trim known as “lozines”, alongside gold-plated brass corner protectors, a lock and clasps that echo designs used by the house since the 1860s. The interior is lined with light beige leather and features a partnership logo between Louis Vuitton and FIFA integrated into the lid.

“Louis Vuitton brings a unique blend of heritage, craftsmanship and prestige to the FIFA World Cup,” said FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai.

“The Official Trophy is the most coveted prize in world football and it is only fitting that it is carried in a Louis Vuitton trunk. The moment it is brought onto the pitch ahead of the final match will once again be a highlight, connecting tradition with the pinnacle of modern football.”

"For over a decade, Louis Vuitton and FIFA have shared an unwavering commitment to excellence, bound by a shared belief in sport’s power to inspire and bring people together,” said Louis Vuitton CEO & Chairman Pietro Beccari.

“We are thrilled to continue this partnership for the FIFA World Cup 2026. At its heart stands the world’s most coveted trophy – a symbol of dedication, collective ambition and the ultimate celebration of victory. For this new edition, the Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk continues this legacy, accompanying the iconic moment when football’s greatest achievement is celebrated and history is made.”

Since 2010, Louis Vuitton has maintained close ties with major international sporting competitions, including the design of trophy trunks for the 2010 edition of the FIFA World Cup™ in South Africa, the 2014 edition in Brazil, the 2018 edition in Russia and the 2022 edition in Qatar, accompanying the trophy across the world under the house’s signature concept “Victory travels in Louis Vuitton”.