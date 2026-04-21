FIFA World Cup 2026™ Last-Minute Sales Phase to feature new ticket drop on 22 April

Tickets across all 104 matches will be made available for public purchase on FIFA.com/tickets at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET) tomorrow on a first-come, first-served basis.

As part of the Last-Minute Sales Phase, tickets will continue to be released until the end of the tournament.

Fans looking for an elevated experience can purchase hospitality packages via FIFA.com/hospitality.

To coincide with the 50-day countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, new ticket inventory will be made available to the general public via FIFA.com/tickets from 11:00 ET/17:00 CET on Wednesday, 22 April, with tickets for all 104 matches set to go on sale.

At the start of sale, tickets will be available across categories 1 to 3 and the front-row seat categories, depending on the match. This ticket drop is part of the ongoing Last-Minute Sales Phase, which runs until the end of the tournament and allows the general public to purchaseticketsvia FIFA.com/tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. Along with this set of tickets, additional tickets will continue to be released to the public on an ongoing basis up until the final on Sunday, 19 July (subject to availability).

Given the nature of first-come, first-served sales and as in previous periods of high traffic, fans can expect digital queues, which allow FIFA to improve the user experience once fans are admitted. Users will be able to see the matches and categories for which tickets are available, select specific seats and proceed with their purchase, and they will receive confirmation once payment is completed. Fans will be able to choose directly from the seat map option to select specific seats or use the “Book the best seat” feature.

FIFA reminds fans that FIFA.com/tickets is the official and preferred source for FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets, and fans should check the site regularly for additional tickets that are made available on an ongoing basis. Additionally, the official Resale/Exchange Marketplace is also available at FIFA.com/tickets for eligible ticket holders. This platform enables fans who can no longer attend matches to sell their tickets to other fans in a secure and authorised environment, safeguarding against invalid or unauthorised resale. The service is available subject to federal and local regulations.

Fans who would like to secure access to specific matches and are looking for a premium, elevated matchday experience can purchase hospitality packages, which include match tickets, at FIFA.com/hospitality through On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

With the upcoming FIFA World Cup™ just 50 days away on 22 April, more than five million tickets have already been sold for this edition of the tournament, which is set to be the biggest yet as 48 teams vie for glory across 39 days of thrilling action. The cumulative attendance record of 3.5 million set at the 1994 FIFA World Cup™ is on course to be surpassed during this year’s competition.

A match ticket does not guarantee admission to a host country, and fans should visit each host country’s government website to check the entry requirements for Canada, Mexico and the United States. Given the processing times involved, FIFA recommends that fans submit any required visa applications as early as possible. FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket holders travelling to the United States are eligible for the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS).

All ticket sales are final. The terms and conditions applicable to FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are available for review on FIFA.com/tickets.