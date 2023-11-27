FIFA intends to expand football development funding to over USD 10 billion subject to approval by FIFA Member Associations

If approved, football development in every corner of the world would benefit immediately from increased funding available to all 211 FIFA Member Associations (MAs): (i) An optional USD 20 million per MA in exceptional and immediate funding for special projects from the new FIFA Fast Forward Programme (FFFP), (ii) USD 20 million per MA in Forward funding for 2027-2030 (currently budgeted USD 8 million), (iii) USD 22 million per MA in Forward funding for 2031-2034, and (iv) USD 24 million per MA in Forward funding for 2035-2038

This would be achieved via FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a new FIFA-owned and controlled subsidiary consolidating FIFA’s commercial and event operations; FIFA would retain sole control of FFE and exclusive authority over football governance, competitions, match calendar, and all regulatory and sporting decisions

FFE would raise up to USD 4.2 billion later this year to fund FFFP, based on an initial equity valuation of USD 20 billion by carefully selecting long-term investors who will purchase minority, non-controlling interests in FFE. All net benefits of FFE will be reinvested back into football worldwide

In full respect of FIFA’s democratic and governance principles, the launch of this new structure is subject to the support of a majority of MAs and the relevant approvals of the FIFA Council

In accordance with its mandate, the FIFA administration is exploring the concept of bringing together FIFA’s commercial rights – spanning broadcast, sponsorship, ticketing, and licensing – with the operational delivery of FIFA tournaments through the creation of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE). A consultation process has begun following the receipt of a proposal that aims to unlock the full potential of FIFA’s broadcast rights and sponsorships across all of its tournament portfolio in men’s, women’s and youth football.

Central to this would be a repositioning of FIFA Forward, FIFA’s flagship development programme, which aims to increase funding per FIFA Member Association (MA) from USD 8 million to USD 20 million for the 2027-30 cycle and grow steadily thereafter cycle-on-cycle. This funding would support infrastructure, coaching, national teams, competitions, grassroots football and the women’s game.

The process follows an address by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to the FIFA Council and FIFA Member Associations on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New York, where he reiterated his intention to “unleash the commercial potential and opportunity that FIFA has”, a position that had already been outlined in his speech to the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, in April 2026.

“Football is the world’s most popular sport and an extraordinary engine of human and social development," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "Parts of the game have turned that popularity into remarkable commercial value – and we celebrate that success and want it to continue, because it lifts the whole game. Our job is to make sure the rest of football grows with it: FIFA exists to support sustainable, inclusive development in every corner of the world.

“As its global governing body, FIFA is responsible for making sure the game reaches every corner of the world, and that the value it creates supports federations and communities everywhere. Our next stage of growth needs a structure built for it, one where the commercial side of the game operates as a focused, dedicated business, with its value shared more and better all around the world. Every FIFA Member Association should have an opportunity to seek a fair share of the available funding to shape its own future, deciding for itself rather than relying on others. This is about the democratisation of football worldwide.

“We intend to invest heavily even in the smallest or most remote parts of the footballing world, places that are too often passed over. Every FIFA Member Association, whatever its size, resources, or geographic location will have a voice and the opportunity to determine its own course. Football has become a truly global game and so the benefits must be felt globally.”

Growing the global game

The impact of sustained development investment was already on display at this year’s FIFA World Cup, where a decade of rising support through FIFA Forward helped debutant nations like Cabo Verde and Curaçao compete on football’s biggest stage.

Many major sporting organisations, including continental and national football governing bodies and leagues, have restructured their commercial operations in similar ways in recent years, in pursuit of the same long-term goal – sustainable growth that can be reinvested in the sport itself.

Together with other existing FIFA programmes, these investments could bring FIFA’s total planned development funding to more than USD 10 billion over the next four years, marking the largest such commitment ever made by any sports organisation. It is designed to widen access to the game, strengthen football infrastructure and opportunity worldwide, and ensure that every MA shares in the game’s growth. FIFA will utilise this investment equally across every country, no matter its size or wealth or geographical location, for the benefit of all.

The process follows the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the most successful tournament in football’s history. The energy generated across the tournament is precisely what this consultation process has been designed to sustain and build upon. This energy translated into extraordinary numbers – almost 16 million fans attended in the stadiums and fan festivals, and billions watched around the world via new channels and innovative forms of content.

Reinvesting football’s growth in every MA

As part of FFE, FIFA would establish the FIFA Fast Forward Programme (FFFP), an optional mechanism that would allow MAs to unlock additional development funding. This would unlock new opportunities for projects such as stadiums and national training centres, and other long-term infrastructure that may otherwise sit beyond the reach of a single development cycle.

FIFA would offer each of the 211 MAs the opportunity to participate in FFFP to access up to USD 20 million in one-off capital. Participation would be entirely voluntary, and no MA would be required to participate.

The additional funding would be financed through FFE’s planned initial capital raise of up to USD 4.2 billion. This would be based on an implied valuation of USD 20 billion. Any net benefits of FFE would be fully reinvested back into football.

Long-term investment, with FIFA retaining full control

In a similar way to other sports governing bodies with dedicated commercial subsidiaries, FIFA will invite third parties to make minority, non-controlling investments in FFE.

Any such investors would be selected against clear long-term, governance, and strategic criteria. They would represent a geographically diversified group that reflects the global nature of the game, acting as minority, long-term partners that could contribute capital and commercial expertise in support of FIFA’s mission to grow the global game. FIFA would retain sole control of FFE via majority board representation and exclusive authority over football governance, competitions, the international match calendar and all regulatory and sporting decisions.

While FIFA regularly creates subsidiaries for specific ventures unilaterally, FIFA is now engaging the MAs and the FIFA Council in this instance given its strategic importance. In keeping with the democratic processes of FIFA, the FIFA administration will launch the new structure only if a majority of the MAs decide to support it, as well as approval of the required regulatory updates by the FIFA Council.

Subject to these final agreements and required approvals, Thrive Eternal, a permanent capital holding company, is expected to lead the proposed investor group for FFE. Greg Maffei, CEO of BANN Ventures and formerly President and CEO of Liberty Media during its acquisition and ownership of Formula One, has been a key commercial adviser and will remain involved in the establishment of FFE in this next phase.

As part of this process, J.P. Morgan has been engaged to work alongside FIFA, while other advisers such as OpenEconomics are engaging with prospective long-term investors. The process is focused on assembling a geographically diversified investor group that reflects the global nature of FIFA and the game; expressions of interest to date include investors from across every major region of the world: Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa.