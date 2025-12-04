Heads of Government from FIFA World Cup 2026™ host countries to convene in Washington DC for the Final Draw

The heads of government from the three FIFA World Cup 2026™ host countries — Canada, Mexico and the United States — will come together in Washington DC for the Final Draw, set to take place on 5 December at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney, President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum and President of the United States Donald J. Trump have confirmed their attendance at this landmark event, where the world will discover the composition of the 12 groups of four for the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup™ — a truly groundbreaking moment in football’s history. The three leaders will welcome millions of fans across 16 vibrant Host Cities as their countries take centre stage from 11 June to 19 July 2026. Mexico — set to host a FIFA World Cup™ for a record third time and to stage the Opening Match on Thursday, 11 June 2026 at Mexico City Stadium — will host 13 matches. Canada will also stage 13 matches as it makes its FIFA World Cup hosting debut — having previously hosted the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015 — beginning with its opening fixture on Friday, 12 June 2026 at Toronto Stadium. Thirty two years after the successful FIFA World Cup 1994™ that took place on American soil, the United States will host 78 matches, starting with its opening game on Friday, 12 June 2026 at Los Angeles Stadium and culminating with the Final on Sunday, 19 July 2026 in New York New Jersey, making the FIFA World Cup 2026™ the largest edition in history. With more than six million tickets available for the tournament, and nearly two million already sold, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will bring together supporters from every corner of the globe for an unforgettable celebration of football across North America.