FIFA26 Canada launches 50/50 draw to support youth football

As Canada prepares to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, fans in British Columbia and Ontario will have the opportunity to support the future of youth football across the country through the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada 50/50 Draws. The initiative will give eligible participants the chance to win a growing jackpot in each province while contributing to the game’s legacy across the country. Fifty percent of the jackpot will go to one winning ticket holder in each province, with the rest provided directly to Canada Soccer’s grassroots infrastructure initiatives, focusing on programmes delivered in collaboration with Ontario Soccer and BC Soccer. FIFA26 Canada will not retain any of the 50/50 draw proceeds. “Hosting the FIFA World Cup in Canada is an opportunity to bring communities together and support the next generation of players, referees and coaches across the country,” said Vittorio Montagliani, FIFA Vice President and Concacaf President. “These 50/50 draws give eligible fans the chance to win big while providing a tangible means of support to help grow the game. Together, we can create a positive and lasting impact that extends well beyond the tournament.” Football is the number one youth sport in the country, and kids from coast-to coast-to-coast will be watching as some of the world’s best-known players take to the pitch at the FIFA World Cup 2026. This initiative will provide direct funding to communities in need of critical infrastructure and programming – creating a positive, lasting impact for youth that extends well beyond the tournament. The FIFA World Cup 2026 50/50 Draws will leave a legacy for Ontario Soccer and BC Soccer in support of grassroots football infrastructure projects and programming in the two provinces hosting matches. The initiative is another first-of-its-kind FIFA programme introduced in Canada, following the success of Canada Celebrates. It also offers fans another opportunity to engage with the tournament as they celebrate football through shared moments of pride, passion and community. 50/50 tickets will be sold during matches at Toronto Stadium and BC Place Vancouver as well as Canada Celebrates locations, Canada Soccer Houses, the FIFA Fan Festival™ Toronto and FIFA Fan Festival™ Vancouver. Tickets are available to fans located in British Columbia and Ontario, from 29 May and can be purchased at fifaworldcup5050.ca. The draws will be open until the final whistle of the final match on 19 July. The winners will be drawn and notified on 20 July. Full details regarding the FIFA World Cup 2026 50/50 Draws, can be found at fifaworldcup5050.ca.