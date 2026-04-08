FIFA reveals Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026™ countrywide route and official partners

With 38 stops across 34 communities Canada Celebrates will travel from coast-to-coast-to-coast

Stops are located within a two-hour drive for more than 75% of Canadian residents

FIFA's Commercial Partners and Media Partner unite to help bring Canada Celebrates countrywide

Today, FIFA proudly unveils the route for Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026™, a first-of-its-kind programme that will unite communities across the tournament co-host country and carry the energy, pride and passion that are synonymous with the world’s biggest sporting event beyond the Host Cities of Toronto and Vancouver.

Canada Celebrates will bring football fans together for live match viewings, football-themed activations, cultural programming, music, food, and moments of national pride. It will run throughout the tournament from 11 June to 19 July, with pre-tournament stops on 1 June and 5 June respectively, along with supporting stops for the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. With the support of the Government of Canada, municipalities and other partners, Canada Celebrates has stops spanning from coast to coast to coast and covering all provinces and one territory, from Whitehorse and Halifax to Kamloops and Niagara Falls. The programme will bring FIFA World Cup energy to 38 stops across 34 communities within a two-hour drive of more than 75% of Canadian residents.

FIFA Commercial Partners Coca-Cola, Kia, Michelob Ultra, Hisense, McDonald’s, and The Home Depot along with Media Partner Bell Media are coming together to support Canada Celebrates by creating meaningful, accessible experiences for fans and families, countrywide. At its core, Canada Celebrates is a fan experience, recognising that supporters and communities are essential to the FIFA World Cup and creating welcoming spaces where people can gather, celebrate and connect through football. Stop specific programming details will be released in due course.

“As a Canadian, it’s incredibly meaningful to bring a taste of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to communities across the country and ensure Canadian residents can be part of this historic moment. We’re proud to work alongside such passionate partners to deliver experiences that reflect a shared pride and love of football, across Canada,” said Vittorio Montagliani, FIFA Vice-President and Concacaf President. “Beyond hosting matches in Toronto and Vancouver, this FIFA World Cup will create a legacy for football in this country — inspiring the next generation and growing the game for years to come. We look forward to visiting all 34 communities as part of this global celebration.”

“This summer, Canada Celebrates will bring the energy and excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to communities across the country. Sport has the power to bring people together, and this tour will help Canadians feel a part of this historic moment,” said the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada’s FIFA Sherpa. “The Government of Canada is proud to support this initiative in partnership with the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, so that Canadians can celebrate sport and cheer on Team Canada. This will strengthen our communities and share the pride of hosting the world.”

From 9 April through 26 May, Canada Celebrates will be featured as part of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, offering enhanced fan experiences and the chance to see the original FIFA World Cup Trophy in seven cities across Canada – Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Montreal, Halifax, Ottawa and Toronto. Dates and details can be found at Cokeurl.com/trophy.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the biggest sporting event ever, with Canada hosting alongside Mexico and the United States across 16 Host Cities, with 48 teams and 104 matches showcasing the world’s game in North America. Taking place from 11 June to 19 July, the tournament will unite not just the entire continent but indeed the world as fans from around the globe fill the stadiums or tune in to follow the action. For the latest information on the competition, please visit the FIFA World Cup 2026 page on FIFA.com.

Canada Celebrates Community Stops

East Coast

1 June – Mount Pearl, Newfoundland

11 + 12 June – Halifax, Nova Scotia

15 June – Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

18 June – Moncton, New Brunswick

21 June – Québec City, Québec

27 June – Kingston, Ontario

1 July – Mississauga, Ontario

4 July – London, Ontario

7 July – Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

9 July – Burlington, Ontario

11 July – Waterloo Region, Ontario

15 July – Windsor, Ontario

18 + 19 July – Niagara Falls, Ontario

West Coast

5 June – Whitehorse, Yukon

11 + 12 June – Fort St. John, British Columbia

18 June – Kamloops, British Columbia

20 June – Salmon Arm, British Columbia

22 June – Revelstoke, British Columbia

24 June – Nelson, British Columbia

27 June – Cranbrook, British Columbia

1 July – Edmonton, Alberta

4 July – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

7 July – Kenora, Ontario

11 July – North Bay, Ontario

15 July – Vaughan, Ontario

18 + 19 July – Brampton, Ontario