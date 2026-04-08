FIFA reveals Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026™ countrywide route and official partners

With 38 stops across 34 communities Canada Celebrates will travel from coast-to-coast-to-coast
Stops are located within a two-hour drive for more than 75% of Canadian residents
FIFA's Commercial Partners and Media Partner unite to help bring Canada Celebrates countrywide
Today, FIFA proudly unveils the route for Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026™, a first-of-its-kind programme that will unite communities across the tournament co-host country and carry the energy, pride and passion that are synonymous with the world’s biggest sporting event beyond the Host Cities of Toronto and Vancouver.
Canada Celebrates will bring football fans together for live match viewings, football-themed activations, cultural programming, music, food, and moments of national pride. It will run throughout the tournament from 11 June to 19 July, with pre-tournament stops on 1 June and 5 June respectively, along with supporting stops for the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. With the support of the Government of Canada, municipalities and other partners, Canada Celebrates has stops spanning from coast to coast to coast and covering all provinces and one territory, from Whitehorse and Halifax to Kamloops and Niagara Falls. The programme will bring FIFA World Cup energy to 38 stops across 34 communities within a two-hour drive of more than 75% of Canadian residents.
FIFA Commercial Partners Coca-Cola, Kia, Michelob Ultra, Hisense, McDonald’s, and The Home Depot along with Media Partner Bell Media are coming together to support Canada Celebrates by creating meaningful, accessible experiences for fans and families, countrywide. At its core, Canada Celebrates is a fan experience, recognising that supporters and communities are essential to the FIFA World Cup and creating welcoming spaces where people can gather, celebrate and connect through football. Stop specific programming details will be released in due course.
“As a Canadian, it’s incredibly meaningful to bring a taste of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to communities across the country and ensure Canadian residents can be part of this historic moment. We’re proud to work alongside such passionate partners to deliver experiences that reflect a shared pride and love of football, across Canada,” said Vittorio Montagliani, FIFA Vice-President and Concacaf President. “Beyond hosting matches in Toronto and Vancouver, this FIFA World Cup will create a legacy for football in this country — inspiring the next generation and growing the game for years to come. We look forward to visiting all 34 communities as part of this global celebration.”
“This summer, Canada Celebrates will bring the energy and excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to communities across the country. Sport has the power to bring people together, and this tour will help Canadians feel a part of this historic moment,” said the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada’s FIFA Sherpa. “The Government of Canada is proud to support this initiative in partnership with the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, so that Canadians can celebrate sport and cheer on Team Canada. This will strengthen our communities and share the pride of hosting the world.”
From 9 April through 26 May, Canada Celebrates will be featured as part of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, offering enhanced fan experiences and the chance to see the original FIFA World Cup Trophy in seven cities across Canada – Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Montreal, Halifax, Ottawa and Toronto. Dates and details can be found at Cokeurl.com/trophy.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the biggest sporting event ever, with Canada hosting alongside Mexico and the United States across 16 Host Cities, with 48 teams and 104 matches showcasing the world’s game in North America. Taking place from 11 June to 19 July, the tournament will unite not just the entire continent but indeed the world as fans from around the globe fill the stadiums or tune in to follow the action. For the latest information on the competition, please visit the FIFA World Cup 2026 page on FIFA.com.
Canada Celebrates Community Stops
East Coast
1 June – Mount Pearl, Newfoundland
11 + 12 June – Halifax, Nova Scotia
15 June – Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
18 June – Moncton, New Brunswick
21 June – Québec City, Québec
27 June – Kingston, Ontario
1 July – Mississauga, Ontario
4 July – London, Ontario
7 July – Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation
9 July – Burlington, Ontario
11 July – Waterloo Region, Ontario
15 July – Windsor, Ontario
18 + 19 July – Niagara Falls, Ontario
West Coast
5 June – Whitehorse, Yukon
11 + 12 June – Fort St. John, British Columbia
18 June – Kamloops, British Columbia
20 June – Salmon Arm, British Columbia
22 June – Revelstoke, British Columbia
24 June – Nelson, British Columbia
27 June – Cranbrook, British Columbia
1 July – Edmonton, Alberta
4 July – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
7 July – Kenora, Ontario
11 July – North Bay, Ontario
15 July – Vaughan, Ontario
18 + 19 July – Brampton, Ontario
Anne Kang, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, Government of British Columbia “Canada Celebrates is an incredible opportunity to bring the spirit of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to communities throughout British Columbia. While Vancouver will proudly serve as a Host City, we’ve already seen firsthand the excitement and impact this experience brings to fans through hosting the Canada Celebrates Test Event. This is about creating lifelong memories, strengthening community bonds, and ensuring more people throughout B.C. and Canada can share in the excitement, pride and passion that defines the world’s biggest sporting event.”