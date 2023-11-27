FIFA+ launches on DAZN: a major step towards the Global Home of Football

FIFA and DAZN launch FIFA+ exclusively on DAZN, marking a major milestone in their strategic partnership and bringing FIFA+ free-to-view to hundreds of millions of football fans

The integration combines FIFA’s unique and global content with DAZN’s unrivalled football rights portfolio, expanding access and engagement for fans worldwide

FIFA+ on DAZN will feature some 8,500 live matches annually from around 100 FIFA Member Associations (MAs), alongside original programming and archive content—benefiting fans and empowering MAs to grow their global reach

FIFA, the world governing body of football, and DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, have launched FIFA+ exclusively on DAZN, marking a significant new phase in their strategic partnership and a major step towards building the Global Home of Football.

The move creates a single global destination for thousands of FIFA-related live events, archive content, and original programming. This new service brings FIFA’s extensive portfolio of global football content together with DAZN’s unrivalled portfolio of football rights from the top leagues and competitions around the world.

Building on the successful collaboration between DAZN and FIFA at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, this latest milestone reflects the shared ambition of both organisations to transform how football is experienced globally, bringing together live matches, storytelling, archives and editorial content within a single, always-on digital ecosystem.

FIFA+ on DAZN will deliver around 8,500 live football events in selected territories annually. This includes an extensive portfolio of content from FIFA Member Associations (MAs), significantly enhancing the global visibility and discoverability of their competitions, players and stories. Through DAZN’s global reach and distribution capabilities, FIFA+ on DAZN will enable MAs to connect with new audiences and maximise the impact of their content worldwide. At the same time, the platform provides FIFA with new opportunities to continuously refine its digital offering, leveraging data insights and audience engagement tools to further optimise content performance and reach.

FIFA+ on DAZN will also feature select archive content from past FIFA tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, with fans able to watch full match replays, highlights, goals, collections, plus curated content that uses unseen angles and historic footage.

In addition, the 2026 offering includes the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ in Poland, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ in Qatar, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ in certain territories. FIFA+ has been successfully developed and established in recent years, and this announcement represents a pivotal step forward to expand its reach and enhance its offering through DAZN’s capabilities as the world’s leading sports entertainment platform.

Mattias Grafström, FIFA Secretary General, said: "The integration of FIFA+ into DAZN represents a key milestone in our ambition to make football truly global and accessible. Following the successful collaboration at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, we are now taking the next steps in building the Global Home of Football, bringing together competitions, content and storytelling on a single platform while creating new opportunities for our FIFA Member Associations to grow their audiences worldwide.

“Through this remarkable project, we will be able to continue celebrating the players who have made and continue to make football the world’s number one sport.”

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “Bringing FIFA+ to DAZN reflects our strong partnership with FIFA and our shared ambition to grow football’s reach and cultural impact around the world. With our global footprint, innovative technology, and powerful marketing engine, DAZN will enable FIFA+ content to reach hundreds of millions of sports fans worldwide.

“Launching FIFA+ will allow fans everywhere to access matches, iconic moments, and original content on DAZN for free as part of the world’s largest football community. DAZN continues to exponentially grow its premium content portfolio and cement its position as the global home of sport.”