FIFA Fan Festival™ extends historic FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience to millions with record-breaking celebrations across all three host countries

More than 9,017,000 people attended the FIFA Fan Festival™ across 13 Host Cities during this year’s FIFA World Cup™, the highest figure since 2006

Programme wrapped up with over 263,972 supporters watching the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final on Sunday, 19 July across eight FIFA Fan Festival sites

Live screenings of all 104 matches were complemented by music, other entertainment and culture, with performances by major artists including Pitbull, The Chainsmokers, Ludacris and deadmau5

As the FIFA World Cup 2026™ concluded in thrilling fashion with Spain’s victory over Argentina, the curtain also came down on a record-breaking edition of the FIFA Fan Festival™, the most expansive yet.

More than nine million people flocked to the FIFA Fan Festival across 13 Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States over 39 days, making this the best-attended edition since the 2006 instalment of the FIFA World Cup™ in Germany, when the programme was first rolled out.

The biggest turnout came on 27 June, when 543,020 people visited FIFA Fan Festival venues to witness the final action-packed day of group-stage games, with Mexico City posting the highest total attendance of 2,570,000 over 36 operating days. The celebration culminated on Sunday, 19 July, during Spain’s final victory over Argentina, with 263,972 fans viewing the match across eight remaining active festival locations.

While approximately seven million spectators attended fixtures at the stadiums, the FIFA Fan Festival helped extend the FIFA World Cup 2026 experience to millions more supporters and fulfilled FIFA’s ambition of bringing the tournament to fans far beyond the match venues.

“Once again, the FIFA Fan Festival showed the extraordinary power of football to unite and inspire fans from all over the world, creating an unforgettable atmosphere that was accessible to all,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “We wanted the 2026 edition to be the biggest and most inclusive expression of the FIFA Fan Festival spirit yet, and the response from supporters shows that we achieved this in style. We thank every fan, Host City, volunteer, performer and partner who helped make it possible – without them, it would not have been the same.”

Sunday’s jubilant scenes capped off a successful six weeks for the biggest-ever FIFA Fan Festival, which became the must-visit destination away from the stadiums for supporters to follow all the FIFA World Cup action.

FIFA Fan Festival™ extends historic FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience to millions with record-breaking celebrations across all three host countries 01:19

The soul of the FIFA World Cup 2026

From Mexico City’s iconic Zócalo to Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park, Vancouver’s Hastings Park and other venues across all three host countries, each site served up a distinct local experience while remaining connected to the wider tournament as a central fan hotspot.

The 13 FIFA Fan Festival locations operated for a combined 348 days (and almost 3.200 hours) across the 39 days of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

All 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches were shown live at FIFA Fan Festival sites, while a unique local flavour was provided at every stage of the competition, with music, other entertainment, culture and fan activities on offer from the opening fixture to the final.

FIFA Fan Festival by the numbers

The scale of the 2026 programme was reflected in a series of standout figures, many of which set new records:

9,017,000 total visitors

13 FIFA Fan Festivals

348 combined operating days

Nearly 3.200 hours of programming

104 matches shown live

More than 873 musical acts and live performances

113 Commercial Partner activation spaces

More than 22,332 individual media on-site visits

811 million digital video views generated by FIFA Fan Festival content

Memorable moments across the Host Cities

While live match screenings remained the centrepiece of the programme, the FIFA Fan Festival offered much more than football alone. More than 873 artists and musical acts performed across the 13 sites, including major names such as Pitbull, The Chainsmokers, Ludacris, deadmau5, Imagine Dragons, Mötley Crüe, Chayanne, Flo Rida, Enrique Iglesias and Nora Fatehi.

Local artists, cultural groups, DJs and community performers also helped give each FIFA Fan Festival a distinctive identity and showcase the diversity of the three host countries. Each FIFA Fan Festival reflected the character and culture of its Host City, producing unforgettable moments throughout the six-week competition. Highlights included the following:

Thousands of fans attended the FIFA Countdown Concert at Toronto’s FIFA Fan Festival on the eve of the tournament, as Nora Fatehi headlined an event that also featured concerts in three other Host Cities.

Over 781,500 fans filled Mexico City’s Zócalo main square to watch their country’s five matches at the tournament, with the average daily attendance across all three Mexican venues for El Tri games sitting at 285,126.

Atlanta presented one of the most diverse entertainment programmes across the FIFA Fan Festival network, bringing together international artists, local musicians, opera, orchestras, marching bands and circus performers.

Attendees from 178 countries were registered coming through the gates in Kansas City.

Legendary rock band Mötley Crüe performed in Vancouver, with other performers in the Canadian city including Flo Rida and Kaytranada. Meanwhile, Monterrey hosted five major concerts headlined by Imagine Dragons, Enrique Iglesias, Grupo Firme, Chayanne and Carín León.

The FIFA Fan Festival in Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Mexico City, and Philadelphia remained open for every matchday of the tournament, providing attendees with a range of main-stage performances, concessions options and merchandise.

The sites in Miami and Toronto were among those where the planned programming was expanded to include even more dates due to strong demand.

“The FIFA Fan Festival became one of the defining experiences of the FIFA World Cup 2026,” Mr. Infantino added. “It gave millions of supporters the opportunity to experience the tournament together, even without a match ticket. The combination of live football, entertainment, local culture and the passion of the fans created an atmosphere that was unique to each Host City but connected across all three countries.”

Experiences beyond matches curated alongside partners

Supporters were able to enjoy family activities, football challenges, appearances from FIFA Legends, local food and entertainment, official merchandise and interactive experiences at each venue, including 113 Commercial Partner activations.

The FIFA Fan Festival was the main site for Bank of America Fan Band™, with 2 million being distributed across the tournament and fans eagerly queuing to get their hands on one.

Coca-Cola led all Commercial Partners with activations across all 13 sites, while AB InBev, Home Depot, and ChargePoint ensured that the average site had up to ten event spaces for attendees to explore.

Coca-Cola, AB InBev, Diageo and Frito-Lay had exclusive rights to sell food and beverages at the FIFA Fan Festival with 6,327,842 total units sold across all food and beverage categories. Beverage sales peaked at 398.810 units on 27 June as the group stage came to an end.

Monterrey was the thirstiest city as an impressive 21% of all beverages sold were purchased and consumed there – and occasionally thrown into the air in celebration.

Official FIFA Stores at each venue, covering a cumulative floor space of more than 9.000 square metres enabled fans to snap up tournament, team and Host City merchandise, among other items.

Extending the experience around the world

Fans from all over the globe experienced all that the various venues had to offer. In addition, the FIFA Fan Festival atmosphere reached millions of supporters beyond the physical locations through media coverage and FIFA’s digital platforms.

The full scale of this edition of the FIFA Fan Festival is underlined by some of the other numbers associated with the sites. Over 130,000 individuals were accredited across the 13 venues for working purposes.

Over 22,332 media representatives were also accredited for the FIFA Fan Festival, with reporters, influencers and others sharing updates with the world from the 13 venues.

While millions of attendees enjoyed the FIFA Fan Festival in person, social media enabled many more to be a part of the action wherever they were in the world.

Content captured from FIFA Fan Festival sites was among the most popular on FIFA’s tournament channels, with 200 total posts during the tournament earning a cumulative 811 million video views.

FIFA Fan Festival match-reaction videos consistently drove strong online engagement, and a clip of the assembled supporters in Mexico City revelling in Julián Quiñones’ group-stage goal against Korea Republic ranked among the top ten posts of the entire tournament.

A lasting tournament legacy

Beyond the record attendance, the FIFA Fan Festival helped transform parks, public squares and city-centre spaces into global celebrations of football and community.

The programme created opportunities for local performers, businesses, volunteers and cultural organisations to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026, while giving residents and visitors a free or affordable way to experience the tournament together in a safe and welcoming environment.

From iconic public squares to waterfront parks and downtown gathering spots, FIFA Fan Festival sites became places where supporters of different teams, drawn from across cultures and generations, stood side by side and created memories far beyond the 104 matches themselves.