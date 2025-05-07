Eight vibrant Host Cities to dazzle the world at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™

The host city selection process for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ began in August 2024 and was conducted in a clear and structured manner, following the same guiding principles used to select the host country. Specialised FIFA teams representing key operational areas essential to tournament delivery visited all 12 candidate cities, assessing the proposed infrastructure and facilities according to FIFA’s hosting requirements. Following this in-depth evaluation, FIFA’s technical team classified the cities based on predefined criteria. It was agreed with the Brazilian government and the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) that a maximum of eight host cities and stadiums would be selected. The eight cities were chosen based on the FIFA technical evaluation to ensure the best conditions for hosting the 32 participating teams and the operational and commercial success of the tournament, with a view to maximizing the potential to drive the long-term growth and visibility of women’s football in Brazil. The selected cities will begin their journey as official hosts in the coming days, as they welcome a team of FIFA experts to kick off the operational planning phase. The next major milestones on the road to 2027 include the release of the match schedule and the official brand launch, which will be an exciting moment for Brazil as a whole and in particular the eight Host Cities now preparing to dazzle the world. Additional quotes: Mattias Grafström, FIFA Secretary General: “The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 will mark a historic milestone as the tournament heads to South America for the very first time. More than a celebration of football, it is a powerful statement of inclusion, opportunity, and progress. The women’s game continues to grow at an extraordinary pace, and bringing the tournament to Brazil will inspire a new generation across the continent and beyond. With Brazil's passion, diversity and deep-rooted love for the game, I am confident that they will be an exceptional host, ready to welcome the world and take this tournament to new heights." Jill Ellis, FIFA Chief Football Officer: “It’s tremendous that we are bringing the FIFA Women’s World Cup to Brazil, one of the world’s great football countries. It’s wonderful for women’s football and for the global growth of our sport in general. For the host cities, there is going to be such an immense impact from hosting the biggest women’s sporting event on the planet – in terms of growing the sport and the visibility. What is very, very special about the FIFA Women’s World Cup is that it’s the stage where heroes are made and champions are crowned.” Ednaldo Rodrigues, President of the CBF: “I have closely followed the efforts of the 12 cities nominated by the CBF that bid to host the tournament, and I would like to thank everyone who has dedicated themselves to making this dream come true from the bottom of my heart. The host cities chosen by FIFA already have modern stadiums and training centres to welcome players and fans from all over the world. In addition, they offer an excellent hotel network and efficient urban infrastructure, with ready-made mobility systems, security and public services to provide what an event of this magnitude requires. However, we know that our main objective as host country goes far beyond the pitch. In 2027, our FIFA Women’s World Cup – a socially-focused World Cup – will be a true moment of transformation: a gathering of stories, voices and communities that reaffirm the power of sport as a tool for inclusion, equality and social unity.” André Fufuca, Minister of Sport of Brazil: “Indeed, this is one of the most important and exciting stages in our journey towards the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. The selection of the host cities represents the moment where the dream begins to take shape – with faces, places, cultures and stories that will be a part of this collective celebration. Each of the selected host cities represents Brazil. A diverse and vibrant Brazil, with people who are passionate about football and places that already live and breathe the sport and that will now have the opportunity to leave a transformative legacy for their communities and for generations to come. To see the host cities getting ready, involved and be full of pride is a great joy for all of us at the ministry, and it is also what drives us here at the ministry.”