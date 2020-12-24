Bureau of the FIFA Council passes decisions concerning Côte d’Ivoire and Pakistan

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has today taken the following decisions concerning the governance of two member associations.

Normalisation committee appointed for the Ivorian Football Association (FIF)

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to appoint a normalisation committee for FIF pursuant to art. 8 par. 2 of the FIFA Statutes. This decision is the result of the failure of the country’s football governing bodies to carry out an electoral process for a new Executive Committee in accordance with the statutory and regulatory requirements applicable to all FIFA member associations. After several months of engaging with FIF, the failure was attributed to inherent weaknesses in the association’s governance structures and processes, including contradictions in the FIF Statutes and Electoral Code that have yet to be resolved, and which significantly impacted the flawed electoral process conducted. It was further taken into account the fact that the mandate of the executive had already ended.

The mandate of the normalisation committee will include the following tasks:

To run FIF’s daily affairs;

To partially review the FIF Statutes and Electoral Code (where necessary for elections) to ensure their compliance with the FIFA Statutes and requirements, and to ensure their adoption by the FIF General Assembly;

To review the statutes of some stakeholders; and

As a last step, to act as an electoral committee in order to organise and conduct elections of a new FIF Executive Committee based on the newly aligned FIF Statutes and Electoral Code.

The normalisation committee will consist of a suitable number of members, who will be designated jointly by FIFA and CAF. All members of the normalisation committee will be subject to an eligibility check carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations. The committee will serve as an electoral committee and none of its members will be eligible for the positions to be filled during the elections. Its mandate will expire on 31 December 2021.

Mandate of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) normalisation committee extended

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to extend the mandate of the PFF normalisation committee, which was due to expire on 31 December 2020, until all tasks have been completed, but until no later than 30 June 2021.

The decision was taken with the primary objective of allowing the normalisation committee to fulfil all of the tasks entrusted to it in its mandate.