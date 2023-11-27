Bank of America and FIFA partner with Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) to offer thousands of FIFA World Cup 2026™ tickets to veterans, current military and first responders

Bank of America, the Official Bank Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2026™, has donated USD 2 million to purchase tickets for veterans, current military and first responders and their families

Tickets will be made available from Vet Tix for matches in all 11 U.S. Host Cities throughout the entire tournament

Together, Bank of America, Vet Tix and FIFA will contribute a total of USD 2.25million in thousands of free tickets to honor the military community and commemorate America’s 250th anniversary

Bank of America (BofA) and Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) have committed to provide 4,547 tickets in various categories, including the semi-final and final, to U.S. military veterans, current military personnel, first responders and their families, to ensure unforgettable experiences at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™. The tournament, which features 48 national teams playing a total of 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States, will see 78 of those games on American soil starting on Friday, 12 June 2026 in Los Angeles and ending on Sunday, 19 July 2026 with the final in New York New Jersey.

“At FIFA, we believe football is far more than just a game – it is a powerful force for good,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “As the United States marks its 250th anniversary during this historic tournament, we are proud to work alongside Bank of America, the Official Bank Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, and Vet Tix to help ensure veterans and military families across the country can be part of the greatest global sports tournament ever.”

As part of the initiative, Bank of America, Vet Tix and FIFA are contributing a total of USD 2.25 million to distribute match tickets across all 11 Host Cities in the United States. Tickets will be made available for all stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026, from the group stage through to the final, with 250 tickets being set aside for U.S. Men’s National Team matches during the tournament in honor of America’s 250th anniversary. Tickets for all matches held in the United States will be made available through Vet Tix later this week.

The initiative builds on the successful collaboration between FIFA and Vet Tix during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, where more than 53,000 tickets were distributed to active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families across the United States.

“We wanted to ensure our military, first responders and their families have the opportunity to celebrate the biggest sporting event in the world during our country’s 250th birthday. We are honored to work with Vet Tix to provide this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to the people who have sacrificed and served our country” said Larry Di Rita, Bank of America Head of Global Public Policy and Greater Washington D.C. President. “The FIFA World Cup will be the biggest sports event in history, and the FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Zone here in Washington D.C. is another great moment for our nation’s capital."

Since 2008, Vet Tix has distributed more than 30.2 million free tickets to members of the U.S. military community, helping veterans and service members attend sporting events, concerts and live entertainment experiences across the country.

“We are deeply grateful to partner with Bank of America and FIFA to help make the FIFA World Cup accessible to the veteran, military and first responder communities we proudly serve,” said Vet Tix Founder, CEO, and U.S. Navy veteran Michael A. Focareto III. “The opportunity for our members and their families to experience the energy, pride, and global celebration surrounding the World Cup in all 11 cities across the United States represents far more than attending a sporting event. It’s an opportunity to create unforgettable family memories and honor those who continue to serve our nation and communities every day.”