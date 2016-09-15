The Bureau of the FIFA Council takes a series of decisions concerning member associations

On 6 September 2016, a Guatemalan sports tribunal, the “Tribunal de Honor de la Confederación Deportiva Autonoma de Guatemala”, decided to suspend the Guatemalan Football Association (FEDEFUT) normalisation committee for six months in a case involving four players who had complained of being unlawfully sanctioned for doping cases.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has today, 15 September 2016, decided to grant FEDEFUT a deadline of 1 October 2016 by which to have the decision of the Tribunal de Honor reversed. If it is not reversed, FEDEFUT will be suspended with immediate effect in accordance with the FIFA Statutes on account of third-party interference. The suspension would be lifted only once the decision of the Tribunal de Honor had been reversed and the normalisation committee able to resume its activities.

In a previous decision passed on 9 September 2016, the Bureau of the Council decided to extend the mandate of the FEDEFUT normalisation committee until 31 July 2017 in order to allow enough time for FEDEFUT to bring its statutes into line with FIFA and CONCACAF requirements and organise elections accordingly.

Also on 9 September, the Bureau of the Council decided to extend the mandate of the Honduran FA (FENAFUTH) normalisation committee to 31 July 2017 in order to allow enough time for FENAFUTH to bring its statutes into line with FIFA and CONCACAF requirements.