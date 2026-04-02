Landmark Safeguarding Policy to strengthen protection across global football

FIFA published a unified, global framework reinforcing the global governing body’s long-standing commitment to safeguarding at all levels of the game

The policy seeks to strengthen prevention, improve reporting and heighten accountability measures to ensure football remains a safe and inclusive environment for all

The document was unanimously approved by the FIFA Council and officialises FIFA’s ongoing safeguarding standards across all competitions, programmes and the wider football ecosystem

Building upon its long-standing commitment of embedding safeguarding provisions across its competitions and development programmes and of strengthening safeguarding capacity throughout the football ecosystem, FIFA has published its first comprehensive safeguarding policy, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to protect and promote the well-being of everyone involved in football worldwide.

Approved by the FIFA Council on 19 March 2026, the FIFA Safeguarding Policy is designed to be a living document, to be reviewed and strengthened over time through continued engagement with stakeholders and experts.

The policy brings together a wide range of existing measures, programmes and standards in one clear and accessible framework, further strengthens FIFA’s institutional approach to safeguarding and reinforces its leadership in this critical area.

“Football has the power to unite and inspire the world, but this potential can only be realised when everyone involved feels safe, respected and supported,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström, underlining the central importance of safeguarding to the global game.

The policy formalises FIFA’s duty of care and sets out clear expectations, roles and responsibilities for all individuals and entities connected to football, from players and officials to Member Associations, confederations and partners.

Mr Grafström continued: “Through this important step, FIFA reaffirms its commitment to fostering a culture of care, trust and accountability across world football – ensuring that the game remains a safe place where everyone can belong and thrive, both on and off the pitch.”

Structured around five key pillars – prevention; response (including reporting, investigation, resolution and remedy); safeguarding during competitions; monitoring, evaluation, learning and engagement; and governance and accountability – the policy embeds safeguarding across all FIFA activities, operations and competitions.

It also promotes accessible reporting mechanisms and a survivor-centred, trauma-informed approach, ensuring that all concerns are handled with the utmost care, respect and professionalism.

Developed in consultation with leading international experts and organisations, the policy reflects FIFA’s commitment to aligning with international standards and best practice.

The policy applies globally, both on and off the pitch, and FIFA will continue to work closely with confederations and Member Associations to support the implementation of safeguarding measures aligned with its principles, while respecting national legal and regulatory frameworks.

Building on key initiatives such as the FIFA Guardians™ safeguarding programme and the work of FIFA’s dedicated Safeguarding & Child Protection Department, the policy also consolidates years of progress into a single, comprehensive resource for the global football community.