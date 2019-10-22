RELIVE: Post-FIFA Council press conference

A press conference was held following the FIFA Council meeting held on Thursday 24 October in Shanghai, China PR.
Topics on the agenda of the FIFA Council meeting included:
A decision on the host of the FIFA Club World Cup 2021™
Information on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ match schedule
Potential appointment of the hosts of several other tournaments, including the FIFA U-17, U-20 and Beach Soccer World Cups set to take place in 2021
Information on potential amendments to the women's international match calendar
An update on the bidding process for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™
Information on the bidding timeline for the FIFA World Cup 2030™
Many more topics were discussed at meeting No11 of the FIFA Council, with the full agenda available here.