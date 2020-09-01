Normalisation committee appointed for Venezuelan Football Association

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to appoint a normalisation committee for the Venezuelan Football Association (FVF) in accordance with art. 14 par. 1 a) and art. 8

par. 2 of the FIFA Statutes.

Following the sad passing of FVF President Jesús Berardinelli, the Bureau of the FIFA Council considered that the FVF is currently facing a situation in which its President and first Vice-President are permanently absent. This leadership vacuum prevents the FVF from taking key administrative and sporting decisions during these critical times, which could impact negatively on the development of Venezuelan football at all levels. Additionally, the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic may further prevent the association from convening an Electoral Congress whilst fulfilling the timing and requisites established within the FVF Statutes.

Within the above-mentioned context, and in consultation with CONMEBOL, the mandate of the normalisation committee will include the following:

managing the FVF’s daily affairs;

organising and holding elections of all members of the FVF; and

organising and holding the election of the new FVF Executive Committee.

Taking into consideration the sensitive and urgent situation of the FVF, the members of the normalisation committee will be nominated, and subsequently announced, in the upcoming days. In line with the FIFA Governance Regulations, all members of the normalisation committee will be subject to an eligibility check.