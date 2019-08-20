Normalisation committee appointed for Egyptian FA

The Bureau of the FIFA Council today decided to appoint a normalisation committee for the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) in accordance with art. 14 par. 1 (a) and art. 8 par. 2 of the FIFA Statutes.

The decision follows the recent resignation of the EFA President and the entire EFA board followed by the visit of a FIFA mission to Cairo.

The mandate of the normalisation committee will include the following:

To run the daily affairs of EFA;

To review the EFA Statutes (and other regulations where necessary) to ensure their compliance with the FIFA Statutes and requirements, and to ensure their adoption by the EFA Congress;

To review the statutes of the EFA members and ensure their alignment with the new EFA Statutes as well as with the FIFA Statutes and requirements, and ensure that said statutes are adopted by the relevant members;

To organise and conduct elections for all EFA members based on their new statutes;

As a last step, to act as an electoral committee in order to organise and conduct elections of a new EFA board based on the newly aligned EFA Statutes.

The normalisation committee will be composed of the following members:

Mr Amr Youssef Hassan El Ganainy (chairman)

Mr Gamal Mohamed Ali (deputy chairman)

Ms Sahar Abdel Hak Ahmed (member)

Mr Mohamed Fadl Zahran (member)

Mr Ahmed Abdallah Rady (member)

While the aforementioned persons will assume their duties with immediate effect, all members of the normalisation committee must pass an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations. Their confirmation will be contingent upon the outcome of the eligibility check.

As the normalisation committee will also act as an electoral committee, none of its members can be eligible for any of the open positions in the elections under any circumstances.