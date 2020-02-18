FIFA Council meeting to be held via video conference

At the request of several of its members, the upcoming meeting of the FIFA Council, which was originally scheduled to take place in Asunción, Paraguay, will be held by video conference on 20 March 2020 at 10:00 (CET) from Zurich, Switzerland. The meeting will be organised at the Home of FIFA, with members wishing to meet in person also welcomed to attend.
The final agenda and additional details, including information on media activities, will be communicated in due time.
The FIFA Council will meet as planned in June 2020 in Addis Ababa ahead of the 70th FIFA Congress.