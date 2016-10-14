Update on the FIFA Monitoring Committee Israel-Palestine

Mr Tokyo Sexwale, chairman of the FIFA Monitoring Committee Israel-Palestine, provided members of the Council with a comprehensive update on the progress of his committee. The Council was encouraged by the chairman’s update and urged all parties involved to come to the crucial meeting of the Monitoring Committee, due to take place in November, with a constructive spirit in order to find solutions.

In addition, the Council is looking forward to the discussions between Mr Sexwale and the Israeli Minister of Culture and Sport, Miriam Regev, also scheduled for November.

“We are dealing with a highly sensitive situation in that part of the world, yet at the same time what is uppermost is to ensure the game of football is not entwined in political conflict. At the end we want to ensure that both Israelis and Palestinians can enjoy the game in accordance with the FIFA Statutes”, said Sexwale.