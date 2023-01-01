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Annual Report 2025
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Highlights
Roll of honour
Executive forewords
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
2025 at a glance
Tournaments and events
Around FIFA
Governance
Financials
In memoriam
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Foreword by the chairperson of the Finance Committee
2025 financials in review
2027-2030 budget
2025 financial statements
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated cash flow statement
Consolidated statement of changes in reserves
Notes
Reports to the FIFA Congress
Notes
8. Development & Education
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