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Annual Report 2025
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Highlights
Roll of honour
Executive forewords
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
2025 at a glance
Tournaments and events
Around FIFA
Governance
Financials
In memoriam
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Foreword by the chairperson of the Finance Committee
2025 financials in review
2027-2030 budget
2025 financial statements
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated cash flow statement
Consolidated statement of changes in reserves
Notes
Reports to the FIFA Congress
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