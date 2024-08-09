FIFA.com
Explore
Annual Report 2024
Back
Highlights
Roll of honour
Executive forewords
2024 at a glance
Around FIFA
Tournaments and events
Governance
Financials
In memoriam
Download the report
The Best FIFA Football Awards™
FIFA Series 2024™
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
Olympic Football Tournaments
FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™
FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™
FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024™
FIFAe
2024 at a glance
Olympic Football Tournaments
^
Cookie Settings