The Week in Quotes

"From the very start of my career, there has been a perception of a flashy kid from London: loves cars, loves the flashy lifestyle. I’m not saying I’m a saint or anything, but that is the complete opposite of who I am. [Fans] do not know me. They will define me by what they read about me; that is how they will treat me. When people are making the public believe you are a character you aren’t, that is hurtful, and it is degrading." Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling speaks with The New York Times about the perception of him in the media

"He is no longer the player that he was when he was at 19, 20 but he has adapted his game. He went from a winger, who used to beat people, make goals, score goals to now really just an out-and-out goalscorer, and he scores every type of goal, headers, goals in the six-yard box, free-kicks and every type of goal. He is also the best professional I have played with. The way he looked after himself, not only in training but also away from the pitch. The way that he eats, the way that he conducts himself. So, I’m not surprised that he is still playing and still at the top of his game. Ronaldo, if you look at him, he still looks after himself. So, if he still has that hunger, that desire and enjoying it like I said, he can still go until 40 I think.” Wales manager and former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs tells Goal that Cristiano Ronaldo still has six years left in the tank

"I know this is a special day for everyone. I'm very happy to return here and that's the most important thing. I will be starting work tomorrow to put this club back where it deserves to be." Zinedine Zidane addressed the media after being unveiled as Real Madrid coach for a second spell

"I honestly look like Stretch Armstrong. It's lucky my kids aren't coming over, because if my kids were to see this, I think they'd just cry to be honest." David Beckham reacts to his "first look" at a statute of himself that will be placed outside of LA Galaxy's stadium, only to find out he was the subject of a prank by James Corden's The Late Late Show

"This is why Juventus brought me in, to help on magic nights like this." Cristiano Ronaldo speaks with Sky Italia after scoring his eighth UEFA Champions League hat-trick to help Juve overcome Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate to advance to the quarter-finals

"The coach I have the most respect for whom I’ve met is Pep Guardiola. That’s definitely a coach who has a special form of leadership. He really wants to organise and push the team in every game they play." Three-time World Cup veteran coach Lars Lagerback shares his admiration for the Manchester City boss during an exclusive interview with FIFA.com

"I love baseball. When I was little, in Venezuela, where I grew up, it was the sport I played, at a very good level. I often talk about it with my wife. I think when I finish my football career, I'll start one as a professional baseball player. Like Jordan, even if he was a basketball player and did not get to play in the big leagues, at the highest level. I want to be the first to succeed!" Colombia and Monaco forward Radamel Falcao tells France Football about his love of another sport

"We became really close friends, and we just hung out, we clicked, and we had so much in common. We always sat next to each other on the bus and on flights, and we kind of just talked about our dreams and our hopes and what we wanted to do one day when we grew up. Because at the time, we were kids. The rest has kind of been history. Here we are nine years later, and we’re going to be getting married this year." Orlando Pride and USA goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris speaks with People Magazine about how she and team-mate Ali Krieger first met

"The only person in the world that can take the pressure and be the best player in the world like Michael Jordan is Cristiano Ronaldo. Don’t try to tap the screen for his number." Patrice Evra used his Twitter account to tease a private text message conversation with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo after the Juventus star's winning Champions League performance

"What Cristiano and Juventus did on Tuesday was impressive. It was a big surprise. I thought Atletico would be a lot stronger, but Juve were all over them and Cristiano had a magical night." From one Champions League hat-trick record holder to another, Lionel Messi shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo with Catalunya Radio