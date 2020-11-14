The Week in Quotes

"Until a year ago I didn’t even know what GOAT [greatest of all time] meant, I was like: ‘It’s not really nice for people to call me a goat. It’s not the best animal to be.'" Vivianne Miedema (The Guardian)

"I want to keep playing. I'm definitely not anywhere near retirement - I absolutely want to play at the Olympics. After the Olympics I'll have to take a longer look at the next three years. We're a year closer to the next World Cup and it's pretty enticing that it's in Australia and New Zealand. We'll leave that one out in the open…" Megan Rapinoe (BBC Sport)

"I dreamed that I would score two goals in the derby." Tino Kadewere, who scored a brace to lead Lyon to derby victory over Saint-Etienne (TF1)

“Kane is not only Tottenham's best scorer, he's also their best creator. He's like two men rolled into one. The best compliment I can pay him is that if you wanted someone to take a shot to score from 25 yards to save your life, I'd pick Kane every single day.” Peter Crouch (Mail Online)

"We don't lose sight of him, of course. He looks very fresh and very agile, the joy can be seen in him. He needs that for his light-footedness, for his variability. Everything was always focused on him. He had a backpack on with the 2014 goal, which must have been a heavy burden. That's why I'm happy for him that he has started so well in Eindhoven." Joachim Low on Mario Gotze (Sports Buzzer)

"It is a difficult time for him; this is the worst thing you can experience as a football player. You go through hell. But I think he is very strong. We FaceTime every now and then and that is very nice." Georginio Wijnaldum on Virgil van Dijk (VI)

"When Ibra went to play in America I thought it was the final goodbye. Instead, he scored in so many games. Now he’s back in Italy, I thought it was the end and, once again, he scores every Sunday. Ask him if I wanted him at Napoli. He is immortal, like Cristiano Ronaldo. Continuing to play is easy but they don’t just play, they always score and that's not easy. It never happened that I told Cristiano not to play because he is a better player than the others. You don’t have to be a scientist to understand it." Carlo Ancelotti (Sport Mediaset)

"He's a fantastic midfielder. He fights for every ball, he's a great legend. For me, he's one of the best midfielders that we've ever had in Africa. I think we've all seen what he has done at Chelsea, what he has done for the Black Stars and for me, he's my idol. I grew up watching Michael Essien, Muntari, the Ayew brothers - they are the people I look up to and they made a lot of impact on Ghanaians. I think this is my moment and I have to make sure I take it." Thomas Partey (Arsenal.com)

"I've never once thought I am among the best players in the Premier League. Honestly, I’ve never thought that for a moment. I have always tried to do my best for Tottenham and in the national team and try to show all my abilities. It feels different to play for the national team and for Spurs. We will prepare well so that we can play as well as we can for the fans." Son Heungmin (Goal TV)

"We were taught that there is only one club in Manchester. I love learning about all the history. And we were taught that Manchester is red. Like nobody goes to Manchester City games. I feel like, City, because they’re this modern global team, in the United States we think they’re a really big club. But here in Manchester, it’s not a big club.” Tobin Heath (The New York Times)

"For sure Cristiano [is faster than me]. For me he works out every day, he is a super athlete. He's always on top of his game, he works hard and he is focussed. Right now I definitely think he would be faster than me." Usain Bolt (Marca Sport Weekend)