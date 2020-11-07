The Week in Quotes

"My plan now is to never play another sport that causes leg cramps." Lee Donggook after announcing his retirement and winning the K.League

"When I signed James this summer, everyone was worried about his physical state and to see how he’d cope with the intensity of the Premier League. During the first four games, do you know how many times he sprinted? Seven! He’s got more assists and goals than he did sprints. So what are we talking about? Of what we expect a player to do on the pitch? When I was at Milan, we brought in Ronaldo. On his arrival, he weighed 100kg. Before the first game, I told him: ‘You know I can’t play you. You need to lose weight’. He replied ‘What do you want me to do on the pitch? Score or run? If it’s to run, put me on the bench, if it’s to score, play me!’. I played him. He didn’t run, but he scored two goals. For James, it’s the same thing." Carlo Ancelotti (France Football)

"I wouldn't take Koeman, not even as a kit man. There's no better time to face Barça than now." Joaquin (El Larguero)

"Cristiano is back. This is the most important." Cristiano Ronaldo (Sky Sports Italy)

"The school of the Republic is like a football team. Teachers are like our coaches. To learn and win, we must always play together. Listening, sharing, helping each other ... At school and in the field, LET'S BE UNITED."** Kylian Mbappe

"To be weak and s--- in the Champions League, you have to at least qualify for the Champions League. We’re here and we’re doing s---." Andre Villas-Boas

"The more I watch him, the more I wish he was in the Man United midfield. I think this kid has got a chance of matching what Patrick [Vieira] used to do." Roy Keane on Thomas Partey (Sky Sports)

"If I have to give some advice to Sergino Dest, it’s very simple: pass the ball to Messi! Dest has a lot of quality and has chances to win at Barça, but I don’t like to make comparisons. It happened to me with Cafu…they don’t make sense.” Dani Alves (RAC1)

"Lyon deserve all the credit for what they’ve done for women’s football and for how much they’ve invested in the game. They’ve been the biggest spenders and their dominance reflects that. We've been building a team to compete with them, and year on year we’ve been improving. Now, along with the likes of PSG, Barcelona, Wolfsburg and Man City, we’re one of the top teams in Europe. I certainly have high hopes." Emma Hayes (FIFA.com)

"Not being able to go has hit me hard. I don’t know how to live without football and matches, and I’m finding it really tough. That said, the customary flowers are still there on matchdays." Margarita Luengo (FIFA.com)

“Shay Evans is extraordinary. She's a model for John Moriarty Football in many respects, not just the fact she came from a remote community. She’s a future star because she’s driven, she’s smart, she’s committed, she’s disciplined. She’s a brilliant Aboriginal young woman in every respect, not just the fact she can kick a ball." Craig Foster (AP News)

"I've never really been a big fan of celebrations. I like to respect the opponent. Sometimes I'll do a little fist pump but that's about it. I'm happy to help the team but I don't really show it as much as other players would do. For me, if I score a goal, I'd rather just open up my arms for the rest to just come in and cuddle me, because you want to celebrate with your team-mates. I don't want to run 30 metres off the pitch to go and do something stupid. It's something you need to enjoy together." Vivianne Miedema (BBC World Service's Sportsworld)

“But who I like the most over the last few years is Joshua Kimmich. It always annoys me because he is just so good and he always scores against us. And the way he does it... it's amazing – his development has been insane. The boy really impresses me." Hans-Joachim Watzke (Sport Bild)