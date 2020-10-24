The Week in Quotes

“I remember a scene from the 1998 World Cup Final. Suit and tie. Red carpet. There was Eusebio, [Franz] Beckenbauer, Gregory Peck, Elizabeth Taylor, [Tim] Burton, Alain Delon, Rod Stewart. Such anxiety, a packed stadium, a beautiful tribune. Then a crazy thing happened. Pele walked into the tribune and everyone stopped, stood and clapped their hands for around five minutes. Spectacular, spectacular!” Paulo Cezar Caju to FIFA

"To tackle an issue as important as child poverty is one of the most important things that somebody can do. So I have full respect that he's [Marcus Rashford] been doing that and trying to make a real change. I do think there is a requirement for players to use their position to make a difference in the world. We've been given so much and it's important that we give back." Kylian Mbappe

"I've said it in the past, and will say it again now and in the future: he’s the best player in the world. The fact he's Argentinian is a source of pride for us and we always try to learn from him. For me, he’s on another level – he understands the game in a different way and he’s always a step ahead of everyone else." Lautaro Martinez [UEFA.com]

"I want to continue to develop myself as a player. This is a very good challenge for me because the men are much quicker and it allows me to be mentally sharp to make quicker decisions on the ball. I can beat men’s players with my quick decision making." Yuki Nagasato [FIFA.com]

"A lot of people say the current generation are soft, it isn't that at all, the game has simply changed. It's about keeping possession now which makes it harder to go in for hard challenges. If you are a good defender, it's not about kicking them into row Z now, it's about intercepting the ball and reading the play. Alicia Ferguson [The Women's Game]

"We are there for him [Virgil van Dijk], he knows that and we will wait for him like a good wife is waiting when the husband is in jail and will do, meanwhile, all what we can do to make it as easy for him as possible." Jurgen Klopp [Liverpool]

“Pele revolutionised football. Pele stopped a war. Pele united countries, united families. There was no race problem, language problem. I was born in 1970. In 2002, I became a world champion. I was captain. I had the honour of receiving the World Cup Trophy from no less than whom? Pele! Man! If I say any more I’ll cry. It’s really emotional!” Cafu to FIFA

"I made 1,235 games for Arsenal and didn’t miss one. I can’t remember when I stayed in bed to miss training in 22 years. But, after defeat, you never sleep. You have an internal film that goes through your mind. It’s a sense of anger, humiliation, hate. The next day you have to put that into perspective but every defeat is still a scar on my heart." Arsene Wenger [The Guardian]

“I always followed MLS closely because my brother and other great players were there. But I wanted to come here with the intention of once again being happy while playing and I believe Inter Miami have given me everything I need. Coming here to this league gives me the sensation like when I was child and I had fun playing, that wasn't the case anymore in Europe for many reasons. I believe from a media standpoint, Europe was too much. I had to prove something match after match, which is something I did my entire career. They don't give you the time to enjoy the fact you play football.” Gonzalo Higuain [Que Golazo Podcast]

"In one game, I kicked a goal kick as hard as I could and it just hung there in the air – I think it ended up 20 yards from goal! [laughs] That’s the kind of thing you need to get used to." Erin McLeod [FIFA.com]

"You have to start at a level and work your way up, experience different elements, levels and aspects of the game and earn your corn. I don't think a female should just jump into the English Premier League or Scottish Premiership but if you are asking me if women have the skillset - then absolutely. It would take a brave board of directors or chief executive to make that appointment but absolutely they can do it. Shelley Kerr [Sky Sports, The Women's Football Show]