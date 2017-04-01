The Week in Quotes

"It is impossible to please the Greeks and Trojans. Neither did Jesus please everyone." Emanuel Santos*, a Madeiran sculptor who created a bust of The Best FIFA Men's Player 2016 to celebrate the newly named Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo, responds to critics of the design*

"Seeing my name being given to this airport is something very special, everyone knows that I am proud of my country and my especially my home city. I never asked for this, but I’m not a hypocrite, and I’m happy and honored. I will try to dignify Portugal and especially Madeira with a spirit of sacrifice, dignity and passion." *Cristiano Ronaldospeaks at the official celebration of the newly named Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo in Madeira*

"I had a hypnotherapy birth and they taught Shane to help me to breathe through it. He told me, 'It all came back to me. I was just talking to Seamus, teaching him how to breathe through it.' He remembered it all." Kayleah Long*, wife of Republic of Ireland forward Shane, tells the Sunday Independent that her husband helped comfort team-mate Seamus Coleman after he sustained a leg break by using a breathing technique he learnt during her pregnancy*

"But now we have to, for him, for Seamus, get to that World Cup. For everyone in the country, but for him now after what has happened it will be a big thing, you know?"

Republic of Ireland defender John O'Shea speaks with Off The Ball about the team's desire to get to the World Cup for captain Coleman*

**

"Going from Nigeria to Arsenal is a difficult task because a lot of young players want to go to England. It’s all about determination and hard work. I went to Chile and played as the captain, won the trophy and best player award. It was a very big platform for me to continue my career. Nigeria is not like Europe, so it’s a difficult place to survive. You have to work hard to get what you want. Both my mum and dad played important roles before I got to where I am today. I lost my dad in 2006. He was a big Arsenal fan, a diehard Arsenal fan and he and my mother contributed a lot, buying boots, jerseys and taking me to training." Arsenal and Nigeria's Kelechi Nwakalispeaks in an exclusive with Goal about the importance his parents played in his development as a player and how the FIFA U-17 World Cup Chile 2015 gave him a platform to showcase his talent

"I think the World Cup is the very best competition in terms of the feelings and emotions that it generates. If you haven't played in it, you can't know exactly what it means. I was lucky enough to play in it in 2014 and Algeria played very well. It was a dream come true for millions of Algerians and we made history by reaching the last 16 for the first time. We played a historic tie against Germany in which we were on the verge of knocking them out. I was very happy and proud to take part in that incredible adventure. I'd like to play in it again in 2018, although it will be very difficult to qualify." Algeria and West Ham United winger Sofiane Feghoulitalks with the club's official website about the importance of the FIFA World Cup™

"I remember the game like it was no time ago. It was a massive game for me – I just thought to myself: ‘If only my dad was here.’ I wish my dad could have been there but he passed away. So to myself I said: ‘I need to play well for him because he’s never been at a football match. He’s never seen me on a football pitch.’ So I wanted to win that game and we never won in the end but it was an alright performance from me. I was just so determined to do well." Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Guardian, England and Manchester City winger Raheem Sterlingrecalls making his World Cup debut against Italy at Brazil 2014 in Manaus

"You just have to see how much his influence is important for our players. It was the mood, the atmosphere. Everyone was inspired. Everyone wanted to give their best and everyone's thrilled to play next to Bastian. I think we got not only a world class player but a world class person and a man who can inspire our players, our fans and our city." Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunovicspeaks about the club's new signing, World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger, in an introductory press conference

"Relationships are important off the field, we are friends. On the field, we complete each other. Messi and I play on the wings, Suarez in the middle. Messi is a player that I've admired since I came to Barcelona. He's helped me since the moment I arrived. I've always admired his determination and attitude." Barcelona and Brazil winger Neymarspeaks with Russia's Sport-Express about his partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

"The way we are playing is being watched all over the world. People are saying that the champions are back. I think this is really important, to play with confidence. But it is also important to keep humble, realistic, be conscious that we haven't won anything yet. And that our biggest aim is the World Cup. I guess we can celebrate for being qualified. We're almost there or we have just sealed our passport, but everybody knows which celebration we want to make the most." Chelsea's Willianspeaks after Brazil's 3-0 win over Paraguay and the South Americans became the second team, after hosts Russia, to qualify for the 2018 World Cup

"I don't think Bayern Munich alone is responsible for how good we are doing. If we are 13 points clear after 25 games, it means that other well-positioned clubs like Schalke or Wolfsburg haven't performed consistently well. Borussia Dortmund are an unbelievably talented team who could have made the Bundesliga title race a lot closer. Although you have to say the rest of the Bundesliga lacks quality." Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahmtalks with stern magazine about his club's dominant form in the Bundesliga

"You know what made me proud? That day, the Arsenal fans sang the Ozil song. I've never experienced anything like it at any other club. It gives me goose bumps every time the fans sing that song." Arsenal and Germany midfielder Mesut Oziltells Sport Bild about his admiration for the support he receives from the club's fans

"I can't say that because I played with Ibrahimovic, Beckham... great players at PSG. But Antoine is a great player and I think he can go even higher and I hope for him that he'll do it. For me, it's a pleasure to play with him. We have fun on the pitch, and you can see it every weekend." Atletico Madrid and France forward Kevin Gameirospeaks with Omnisport about his team-mate Antoine Griezmann's potential

"I don't like comparing players. Mbappe has to become Mbappe. And that's all. But my word, he is good. Ooh la la. I met him, and he gave me the impression that he has a good head on his shoulders. l really like watching him play. He thinks. There's a thing that annoys me sometimes. We talk about players, 'He's quick, he's strong, he can jump high'. We never talk about players' brains and that annoys me. When I watch him dribble, he's thinking. He thinks when he plays and that for me is the most important thing in a player. He thinks. He uses his brain. Yes, he's quick, but he's thinking and that is the sign of a kid who can go a long way in the game." France legend Thierry Henrydiscusses Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe with Olivier Dacourt on Canal Plus