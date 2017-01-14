The Week in Quotes

"I have no individual targets because that I did already, after three months in England. After I conquered England – it took three months!" Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovicspeaks with the club’s official website about his strong start to the Premier League season

“Journalism is often black and white. I’d like to have had more questions along the lines of, ‘Why did you win that game?’ or ‘Why did you decide to put so-and-so in the team?’ I had questions like that on occasion from the best journalists, but fundamentally it was: win and everything is great, lose and everything is bad. I think that’s too simple.” The Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2016 Silvia Neid sits down with FIFA.com after winning the award in Zurich

“He has that something. He is the best in the world and it shows in every game. He always surprises us with something nice.” Barcelona forward Luis Suarezpraises Lionel Messi after the Argentinian star scored a free-kick to help the side progress to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals in a win over Athletic Bilbao

"What pleased me most of all was seeing the fans so happy and reading the letters people sent to us from all over the world. That showed me that it wasn’t just about sport and that we could touch people from other walks of life. People said: ‘If Leicester can win the Premier League, everyone can fight for good things in life, even when the chances of success are slim’." The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2016 Claudio Ranierispeaks with FIFA.com about what excited him most about bringing Leicester City an historical Premier League trophy

"One thing has been consistent throughout my playing career: the magnificent support I've received from fans. It has been a pleasure to get to know familiar faces at games, and to read the generous fan mail. Thanks to every one of you for your unflagging support for the game, and for me. I'd especially like to thank my amazing family for their love, wisdom and indefatigable support." England's all-time leading goalscorer Kelly SmithKelly Smith after a 23-year long career

"She will be remembered as one of the greatest players to have played the game. The many thousands of young people who took up the game after being inspired by Kelly will never forget the inspiration and joy she brought just from watching her play. It will absolutely be a loss to the game on the field. I hope she will now go on to enjoy a wonderful career off the field." England women's manager Mark Sampsontalks with Press Association about the legacy Smith leaves following her retirement announcement

"You are smiling because football is fun. Why would you be serious? Your goal is to spread joy. I’ll say it again — creativity over calculation." *Ronaldinho writes a letter to his younger self in The Players' Tribune *

"It’s a fire and desire inside of me to always want to be uncomfortable because when you’re uncomfortable you can continue to get better." The Best FIFA Women's Player 2016 Carli Lloydspeaks with FIFA.com about a range of topics after retaining her title as the world's top female footballer

"You can see the numbers…I can't say anything. There are not many managers who have done what he did in one year. I wish him luck. He is working very well, with an incredible simplicity, modernity and training. His staff help him a lot. He is ready to be the best head coach in the world in the future." Brazil and Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlosbelieves his former team-mate Zinedine Zidane has what it takes to be the best coach in the world

"I was stunned and overwhelmed when I heard my name was being put forward by the Mayor to receive this honour. Liverpool is my home city and so to be acknowledged in this way leaves me speechless. To even think about getting such an award makes me feel very humble and of course immensely proud Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrardtells the club's official website he is honoured to be receiving the city's highest civic honour, the Freedom of the City of Liverpool

“Very difficult... never say never. I don’t know what will happen in the future but in this moment I don’t see myself becoming a coach. *Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses the idea of being a coach after his playing career in an exclusive interview FIFA.com after winning the inaugural The Best FIFA Men’s Player award*

"Montella isn't doing well, he's doing very well. He's painting a masterpiece. I wasn't sure at the beginning because I could see he was part of that attacking group of coaches and, when he got to Milan, he seemed to put on the handbrake. Now, I like the style of play that I see. The youngsters? That's the aspect I like most." Former AC Milan head coach Arrigo Sacchipraises current Milan coach Vincenzo Montella in Gazzetta dello Sport

"He was a great guy, running like crazy and we complemented each other because he was running everywhere and I was running in my head and we gelled together." Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatovdescribes his partnership with Robbie Keane, in an interview with The Times

"I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Graham’s passing. He was like a brother to me. We went on an incredible journey together. He took my beloved Watford from the depths of the lower leagues to uncharted territory and into Europe. We have become a leading English club because of his managerial wisdom and genius. This is a sad and dark day for Watford. The club and the town. We will cherish Graham and drown our sorrows in the many brilliant memories he gave us. I love you Graham. I will miss you very much.” *Sir Elton John, who formerly owned Watford, leads tributes for former England and Hornets manager Graham Taylor, who passed away at the age of 72*