The Week in Quotes

"Following this , the council took the decision to appoint Chapecoense as champions of the Copa Sudamericana 2016 with all sporting and economic privileges it entails." *CONMEBOL declares Chapecoense champions of the Copa Sudamericana 2016 in a statement released on Monday, following the Colombian air tragedy that killed 71 people, including most of the Brazilian club team*

"I follow Borussia Dortmund and Atletico de Madrid, so it'd be fantastic to get that far one day. But to do that I need to work every day to get better, then better again, then even better!" Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Khama Billiat talks about his ambitions ahead of the CAF Champions League winners' meeting with Kashima Antlers in the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup

"He's still got the fire in his belly. He's still hungry for the game, he's very ambitious, he's 67 years young, extraordinarily fit, he's the same weight now as when I met him in 1989—why not? He can carry on if he wants to, everything depends on him and himself—does he want to carry on?" Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Deinsays Arsene Wenger is still the man for the Gunners, speaking in an interview at Soccerex in Doha

"It’s a feat that’s never been achieved before,” said the coach Hwang Yong-Bong after his side’s 3-1 defeat of France in the final. “I’m delighted with our victory, but we can’t stop here. We have to keep on working to win more titles." Korea DPR head coach Hwang Yong-Bongreflects on a dream double for his country in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Jordan 2016 and FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Papua New Guinea 2016

"Whenever a Borussia match is on TV I will watch because with this team I have a goal guarantee. BVB always play spectacular football. He is definitely a world-class attacker with an incredible consistency in his games. He's made steady progress in the past few months. You can see all the time that he's happy on the pitch.” Atletico Madrid forward and The Best FIFA Men's Player 2016 candidate Antoine Griezmanntalks about his admiration for Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in an interview with Reviersport

"To enjoy it more . When you're young sometimes a lot of things get put your way and you forget it's a game and you're supposed to have fun. Sometimes too quickly it became a job and I didn't know how to balance everything. That's probably what I would say to a young Jozy." Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidorespeaks in a press conference ahead of the club's first ever MLS Cup final** **about advice he'd give his 16-year-old self when he started as a professional footballer

"You don't have body language, it's harder than it is straight to the face and so he just got frustrated that he couldn't understand everything that I'm saying. And so he says, 'Hold on, speak to my friend,' and I said, 'OK,' and I have no idea what's happening. And Luis Suarez gets on and says, 'Hi, this is Luis Suarez, how are you?' And I'm like, 'Morning, Mr. Suarez, how are you?' And he was our translator." Seattle Sounders General Manager Garth Lagerweytells MLSsoccer.com's ExtraTime Radio about how Barcelona star striker Luis Suarez helped him negotiate bringing Nicolas Lodeiro to the Pacific Northwest club, ahead of Seattle's first MLS Cup final appearance in club history against Toronto FC on Saturday

"Having Renée on my mind doesn't fill me with depression any more. It fills me with a bit of happiness. I enjoy talking about her like any dad would talk about their little girl. That's probably down to feeling a lot better in myself and seeing Rachel a little bit happier, because we both know that Renée wouldn't want us to be sad. She'd want us to be happy and to make sure that we look after one another, and that's certainly what we're doing now." Bournemouth and Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arterspeaks with the Guardian a year since he and his fiancée Rachel lost their daughter Renée

"I’m very glad to earn such a big prize because I worked very hard for this tournament. I exist to play football and so I’m very glad to earn such a prize." Japan midfielder Hina Sugita reacts to winning the adidas Golden Ball at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Papua New Guinea 2016

"It is normal that my son, my father, my sister, my wife would say that I will train Inter in the future, because they know someday I will lead Inter.” Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone gives a not-so-subtle hint as to where his future may lie, in a news conference ahead of his club's match at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League

"He is criticised a lot but Claudio Bravo is the best goalkeeper in the world. The English press are very hard on him, as they are with the entire world. And if Bravo has gone from Real Sociedad to Barcelona and Barcelona to Man City it is because he is the best goalkeeper in the world." *Manuel Pellegrinibelieves Chile and Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is the best in the world*

"My wife and baby are doing very good. I’m of course disappointed to go out of the Club World Cup but I’m looking forward to getting home to see them both. Darren White recently became a father and Kim Daewook also has a one-year-old, so they have been giving me lots of tips. Auckland is a real family club and everyone is very close with each other. I want to spend the rest of my career here." Auckland City left-back Takuya Iwata speaks about returning home to see his new arrival, moments after exiting the FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2016 in a 2-1 defeat by Kashima Antlers

“It would be absurd to think that it could work with them here. They are both too old and too expensive.” RB Leipzing's sporting director Ralf Rangnickreacts to the possibility of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo playing for the Bundesliga leaders, in an interview with Associated Press

“That’s the only regret I have in my career. I should have stayed, as it would have meant I got a Premier League winner’s medal, and I would have stayed for one more season. But I still had a contract with Helsingborgs and I feel that when you sign a contract, you have to see it out. Everything was professional at Manchester United. When I had to attend a christening for my brother’s children, the club ordered a plane to take me there after a match. United really take care of all their players.” Former Sweden striker Henrik Larssontalks with FourFourTwo magazine about his brief loan spell at Manchester United in 2007