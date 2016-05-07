The Week in Quotes

"I could kiss him. I could really kiss his feet.” Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs on Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard's equalising goal against Tottenham Hotspur which sealed the English Premier League title for the Foxes

"We know very well next season we have to fight for tenth position and higher. We want to do our very best and we want to fight. make a good campaign in Europe, in the Cup and also to be sure that we are safe next season." Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri ​already played down expectations for next season after helping the Foxes become champions of England

"When Quimper offered me a trial, I was 18. The train ticket cost €160. I said to my mother: 'Do not worry, I will give it back to you. I will break through.' Today, I have finally given it back to her." Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez on a promise he made with his mother early in his career

**

"It felt like time stopped (when the goal went in). The stadium and tens of thousands of people became silent instantly when it happened. I honestly couldn't believe what happened and I just stayed on the pitch (after the match) basking in that special feeling.” Japan forward Karina Maruyama reflected with FIFA.com on her goal that shocked a nation at the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup Germany™

"I think he has bionic blood. It's crazy.” Portland Timbers coach Caleb Porter on Darlington Nagbe's rapid recovery after a tough ankle injury

"Pardew is very smart in training but he's too hot tempered in matches, so he even forgets how many substitutes are left. He told me to warm up, then we used all three substitutes, so I saw on the bench again. Five minutes later, he told me to warm up again so I told him there was no substitutes left. He just said: 'Oh, sorry.'” Crystal Palace midfielder Lee Chungyong on manager Alan Pardew

"No, no, I won't be going. It's a long way. It's the South Coast Mariners. I met the owner, he's a great guy, an English guy. Peter Storrie's involved and they've got an English coach as well. They asked me if I would do a bit as an advisor.” *Harry Redknapp, Central Coast Mariners' new football consultant, explaining that he won't be going to visit the Australian A-League club, while getting their name wrong in the process*

"We finally got to the locker room. In the locker room, there weren't many words. It was just sobs and silence and sobs. And looking across the room and saying 'I'm so proud of you' without saying the words. Some people were stretching and some people were just sitting there staring blankly ahead. And then Christine (Sinclair) brought us in. Christine's not much of a talker. She's a leader by example. She's a leader that she just does and you follow. She said, 'I'm so proud to be Canadian and I've never been so proud of this team.'" Former Canada goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc described the scenes in the locker room after losing to USA in stoppage time at the end of extra time in the semi-finals at London 2012

"This is the biggest thing ever to happen to me.” FIFA Interactive World Cup 2016 runner-up Sean Allen signed for West Ham United, making him the first eSports player to sign with a football club in the United Kingdom

"I put Glasgow in the top three as representatives of the Celtic culture, which I love. I saw it with the Nazionale, albeit for a brief spell. Between the stadium and the hotel I experienced only a few bits of the city, but it remained in my mind. These (New York and Glasgow) are places I'd really like to go back to so I can get deeper into them, as they deserve.” Roma and Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi revealed his favourite destinations

Wigan Athletic midfielder Max Power responded to his mother's tweet about his celebrations after the club won promotion to the Championship