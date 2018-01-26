The Week in Numbers

Gallic gunslingers

Premier League goals is what Frenchmen have tallied for Arsenal after Alexandre Lacazette scored for the first time in nine games against Crystal Palace – easily the most one club has benefitted from a foreign nationality. Twenty-one Frenchmen have contributed, with Thierry Henry (175), Olivier Giroud (73), Robert Pires (62), Sylvain Wiltord (31), Patrick Vieira (28) and Nicolas Anelka (23) leading the way.

100

La Liga goals is what Luis Suarez took just 114 appearances to reach – the second-fastest this century behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who took merely 92 appearances. Lionel Messi, who took 154 appearances to join the Spanish top tier’s century club, set up a Suarez goal at Real Betis to record an assist in five successive La Liga outings for the first time in his career.

15

successive Bundesliga wins over Werder Bremen is what Bayern Munich made it – an all-time record for one club against another in the competition. A double from Robert Lewandowski in the 4-2 victory saw him surpass Arjen Robben to become Bayern’s all-time leading foreign marksman in the German top tier (94 goals), while a Thomas Muller brace saw him become the fifth player to score 100 Bundesliga goals for the club after Gerd Muller, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Dieter Hoeness and Roland Wohlfarth.

13

years and nine months is what came between Robin van Persie’s 61st and 62nd appearances in the Eredivisie – the longest gap between a player’s consecutive appearances in the competition.

12

matches unbeaten (11 wins, one draw) is the run that came to an end for the Netherlands’ women – a run which started last June when, incredibly, they had lost 50 per cent of their previous 16 games. Lieke Martens, The Best FIFA Women’s Player holder, was outshone by her Barcelona team-mate Alexia Putellas, who scored the opener for Spain – the first goal the Netherlands had conceded in eight hours and two minutes – and set up the second in a 2-0 win.

9

hours is what Alexandros Paschalakis has gone without conceding in the Greek Super League since replacing Rodrigo Rey as PAOK’s first-choice goalkeeper. The 6ft 6ins 28-year-old, who was handed a bumper new contract just one day after making his debut for the club in December, has helped them win ten straight games in all competitions.

9

goals in seven Serie A games is what Fabio Quagliarella has registered – he has scored 75 per cent of Sampdoria’s last 12 goals. The haul has helped the 34-year-old net more goals in 2017/18 (16) than he ever has in an Italian top-flight season.

9

goals in nine games is what Djaniny has scored for Santos Laguna in the Liga MX. The run began when the 26-year-old Cape Verde Islands forward ended a 17-game goal drought.

5

A-League clubs is what Dario Vidosic became the first player to score for on Sunday. The 30-year-old Socceroo, who previously netted for Queensland Roar, Adelaide United, Western Sydney Wanderers and Wellington Phoenix, bagged a brace, including a goal of the season contender, to help Melbourne City smash Adelaide 5-0.

