One Million Strong! FIFA Volunteer Programme passes landmark

Volunteers play a key role in delivering FIFA tournaments

Revamped FIFA Volunteer Programme was launched in December 2020

Fans get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see behind the scenes at FIFA tournaments

The FIFA Volunteer Programme has passed another milestone, with more than one million now having joined the community since it was launched in December 2020. The number reflects the importance of volunteers in delivering FIFA tournaments where they perform a variety of crucial roles which include greeting legends, finding seats for fans, carrying flags, supporting the media and preparing accreditation passes.

Volunteering offers the chance to go behind the scenes at FIFA tournaments and is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many football fans. Volunteers have contributed over two million hours to FIFA’s tournaments and events, helping create an incredible atmosphere and showcase the local cultures of the host countries. So far, the FIFA Volunteer Programme has been activated at 21 tournaments and events including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, where 20,000 volunteers supported the competition after being selected from a record 420,000 applications, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

Gianni Infantino meets one millionth FIFA World Cup™ Volunteer 01:33

"Volunteers are the heart and soul and also the face - and the smile - of FIFA tournaments,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Their passion, their smiles, their energy and positivity play an essential role in the success of every FIFA competition, contributing to the unique and unforgettable atmosphere in the host countries. Put simply, we would not be able to organise our tournaments without them."

Fans aged 18 and over can register on the FIFA Volunteer Platform to receive the latest news and updates about volunteering at upcoming FIFA events. Fans and members of the public interested in volunteering at FIFA tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup™, will also be able to apply to become a FIFA Volunteer via the platform.