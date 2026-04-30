Essential Courses in Club Management boosts global collaboration as QSL executives visit Madrid clubs

FIFA representatives and QSL leaders came together for workshops and club visits as part of FIFA’s capacity-building initiative

Course comes under auspices of memorandum of understanding signed last December

Participants explored matters relating to fan experience, sponsorship, stadium optimisation and youth development, amongst others

FIFA representatives and executives from the Qatar Stars League (QSL) descended on the Community of Madrid, Spain, between 19 and 22 April for a series of workshops and club visits as part of the FIFA Campus – Essential Courses in Club Management, reinforcing a shared commitment to strengthening professional football structures and building a more sustainable club ecosystem.

The event was part of the wider collaboration established through the memorandum of understanding signed last December between FIFA and the Qatar Football Association/Qatar Stars League. A central pillar of this agreement is the delivery of tailored educational initiatives run by FIFA’s Professional Football Relations & Development Subdivision, including the FIFA Campus – Essential Courses in Club Management, a capacity-building initiative designed to professionalise club management worldwide.

The course provides bespoke support to clubs and executives by offering them strategic support across key areas of the game, with a view to helping clubs compete at the highest level both on and off the pitch.

Madrid provided an ideal setting for the event, as one of world football’s most established hubs and a Host City for the FIFA World Cup 2030™. The autonomous community offers a unique football landscape in which globally recognised institutions such as Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid stand alongside highly competitive clubs including Getafe, Leganés and Rayo Vallecano. The clubs that were visited provided participants with the opportunity to explore various organisational models, sporting strategies and approaches to club management.

Across the four-day event, participants took a deep dive into key topics including the strategic significance of experience data in professional football, sponsorship strategies, data-driven fan experiences, youth academies and talent development, as well as stadium exploitation and optimisation. A major takeaway from the workshops was the increasingimportance of matchday revenue as one of the future growth opportunities for clubs. While venues have traditionally generated income primarily on matchdays, clubs are increasingly developing strategies to activate stadiums and venues all year round through hospitality, retail and food and beverage offerings, as well as concerts, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

Participants also explored how data can drive sustainability and improve fan engagement. Understanding supporter behaviour, personalising the fan journey and creating stronger emotional connections were identified as critical priorities in an increasingly competitive entertainment landscape.

As the foundation of the football ecosystem, clubs play a central role in developing talent, strengthening communities and driving the long-term sustainability of the game. By investing in education, leadership and stronger professional structures, FIFA continues to support clubs worldwide in becoming more resilient and forward-looking organisations.