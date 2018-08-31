Provisional suspension of football official Osiris Guzman extended for 45 days by independent Ethics Committee 

On 4 June 2018, the chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee provisionally banned the President of the Dominican Republic Football Association (FEDOFUTBOL), Mr Osiris Guzman, for a duration of 90 days. Today, the chairperson has decided to extend this provisional suspension for an additional period of 45 days. During this time, Mr Guzman will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level. The extension of the ban will commence on 2 September 2018.
This decision was taken at the request of the chairperson of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee carrying out the formal investigation proceedings into Mr Guzman, pursuant to art. 85 par. 1 of the FIFA Code of Ethics. This request was sent together with the final report of the investigatory chamber to the adjudicatory chamber.