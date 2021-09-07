FIFA publishes International Transfer Snapshot (June – August 2021)

FIFA has published its International Transfer Snapshot (June – August 2021), an analysis of player transfer activity during the last transfer window.
According to the report, the number of transfers for men remained at the same level as last year with only a slight decrease in the total amount of transfer fees agreed. In the women’s game, there was a dramatic increase in the number of transfer during this year’s mid-year registration period compared to the same registration period in 2020. Key findings include:
7,748 international transfers involving men’s professional players during the mid-year registration period – approximately the same as last year.
USD 3.72 billion in total fees involving international transfers of men’s professional players
576 international transfers involving professional female players completed during this year’s mid-year registration period – an 8.7% increase compared to the same registration period in 2020.
72.2% increase in the number of transfers involving a fee for a professional women’s player compared to the same registration period in 2020 – 31 transfers in total.
This is the second consecutive year that FIFA has published the snapshot shortly after the conclusion of the international transfer window, providing an overview of global transfers involving both male and female players. FIFA will publish an in-depth analysis of the characteristics of international transfers concluded over the course of the whole year (2021) in January 2022. To download the full snapshot, please click HERE or visit legal.fifa.com.