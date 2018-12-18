Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Seedy Kinteh

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Mr Seedy Kinteh, former President of the Gambia Football Federation, for four years from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

The investigation against Mr Kinteh was opened on 1 March 2017. In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found Mr Kinteh guilty of having violated art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts and other benefits) and art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) of the 2012 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics. As a consequence, Mr Kinteh has been banned for four years from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of USD 200,000 has been imposed on Mr Kinteh.