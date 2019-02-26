Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Oden Charles Mbaga

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Oden Charles Mbaga, a referee affiliated to the Tanzania Football Federation, guilty of having accepted bribes in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation into Mr Mbaga was opened on 11 July 2018. In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Mbaga had breached art. 11 (bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 200,000 has been imposed on Mr Mbaga.