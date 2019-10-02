Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Eugenio Figueredo

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Eugenio Figueredo, a former Vice-President and President of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and former member of several FIFA committees, guilty of bribery in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation proceedings against Mr Figueredo referred to a bribery scheme during the period from 2004 to 2015 in relation to his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to CONMEBOL competitions.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Figueredo had breached art. 27 (Bribery) of the 2018 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and, as a result, sanctioned him with a ban for life on taking part in any football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 1,000,000 has been imposed on Mr Figueredo.