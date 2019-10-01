Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Enrique Sanz

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Enrique Sanz, a former General Secretary of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), guilty of bribery in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation proceedings against Mr Sanz referred to his participation, during the period from 2012 to 2015, in the negotiation of bribe payments in the scope of various bribery schemes concerning competitions organised by FIFA, Concacaf, the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Sanz had breached art. 27 (Bribery and corruption) of the 2019 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and, as a result, sanctioned him with a ban for life on taking part in any football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 100,000 has been imposed on Mr Sanz.