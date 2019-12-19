Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Ariel Alvarado

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Ariel Alvarado, former President of the Panamanian Football Association (FEPAFUT), former member of the Executive Committee of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), and former FIFA standing committee member, guilty of bribery in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation proceedings against Mr Alvarado concerned bribery schemes between 2009 and 2011 in relation to matches organised by FEPAFUT as well as Concacaf media and marketing rights.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Alvarado had breached art. 27 (Bribery and corruption) of the FIFA Code of Ethics and, as a result, sanctioned him with a ban for life on taking part in any football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr Alvarado.

The decision was notified to Mr Alvarado today, the date on which the ban comes into force, and has been published on legal.fifa.com. A direct link to the decision is accessible here.